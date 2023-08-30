IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sweet, sticky, savory, spicy: Pair hoisin ribs with chili oil-topped grilled peaches

Infuse Asian flavors into your favorite cookout foods.

Baby back ribs and grilled peaches with ice cream: Get the recipes!

/ Source: TODAY
By Leah Cohen

Television personality, chef and restaurateur Leah Cohen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to summer barbecue recipes. She shows us how to make grilled baby back ribs with a homemade hoisin barbecue sauce and grilled peaches a la mode with a toasty crumble and chili oil.

Hoisin Barbecue Baby Back Ribs
Courtesy Leah Cohen

Get The Recipe

This is a classic menu item at my restaurant, Pig and Khao. They are fall-off-the-bone tender but still have that satisfying, charred crisp. This is thanks to a low-and-slow cook and then a quick hit over high heat to finish. The sweet, sticky, savory barbecue sauce is literally finger-licking good!

Grilled Peaches with Ice Cream, Crumble and Chili Oil
Courtesy Leah Cohen

Get The Recipe

I love blurring the lines between sweet and savory. That's why this grilled peach with creamy, cold vanilla ice cream and spicy chili oil hits the spot.

Leah Cohen