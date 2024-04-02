Leah Cohen celebrates spring with green curry salmon and snap pea asparagus salad

Television personality, chef and restaurateur Leah Cohen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the start of spring with two Asian-inspired seasonal recipes. She shows us how to prepare seared salmon fillets and spring vegetables with green curry and a snap pea and asparagus salad with peanuts, crispy shallots and a sesame-chili dressing.

Thai green curry is one of my favorite curries and pairs so well with seafood. One of my favorite vegetables to put in green curry are Thai pea eggplants which look like English peas. Since I can't get them in the States, fresh English peas are a great substitute and perfect for spring.

This is a hearty salad that still feels light and bright for spring. The addition of the peanuts and crispy shallots gives great texture to this dish, while the herbs make it super refreshing. The jammy egg is an added bonus. (Who doesn't love a jammy egg?)

