Leah Cohen celebrates spring with green curry salmon and snap pea asparagus salad

Add big, bold flavors to seasonal ingredients for a sensational spring dinner.
/ Source: TODAY
By Leah Cohen

Television personality, chef and restaurateur Leah Cohen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to celebrate the start of spring with two Asian-inspired seasonal recipes. She shows us how to prepare seared salmon fillets and spring vegetables with green curry and a snap pea and asparagus salad with peanuts, crispy shallots and a sesame-chili dressing.

Green Curry Salmon with Swiss Chard and Peas
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Thai green curry is one of my favorite curries and pairs so well with seafood. One of my favorite vegetables to put in green curry are Thai pea eggplants which look like English peas. Since I can't get them in the States, fresh English peas are a great substitute and perfect for spring.

Asparagus and Snap Pea Salad with Sesame-Chili Dressing
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

This is a hearty salad that still feels light and bright for spring. The addition of the peanuts and crispy shallots gives great texture to this dish, while the herbs make it super refreshing. The jammy egg is an added bonus. (Who doesn't love a jammy egg?)

If you like those sensational spring recipes, you should also try these:

Filipino Chicken Skewers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Simple Asian-Inspired Baked Salmon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

