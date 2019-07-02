Chef, cookbook author and television show host Katie Lee is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite cookout recipes just in time for the Fourth of July. She shows us how to make fall-off-the-bone tender baby back ribs and baked beans with peach preserves and bourbon.

My husband Ryan taught me this technique with the foil and I'll never make ribs any other way! It's so easy and foolproof. He and his brothers are super into barbecue and always trying out new methods.

I love how the fruity sweetness of the brown sugar and peach preserves compliments the smokiness of the bacon and bourbon. These beans are sure to be the first side dish to go at your barbecue.

