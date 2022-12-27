Chef, restaurateur and television personality Judy Joo is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her favorite entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make spicy glazed ham and a pear crumble with coconut.

I love this recipe because it is a recipe that keeps on giving — you can reinvent it in so many ways. You can make amazing sandwiches with it with a really crusty bread. You can also add it to fried rice, soups, chili, omelets, and really anything. It is so good with so many types of things. Last time I made it, I ate it for almost 2 weeks after!

I love this recipe because I am obsessed with coconut and cardamom, so the addition of those two ingredients makes this so different and extremely fragrant. It completely elevates a traditionally humble or normal dish into something that is quite luxurious and special.

