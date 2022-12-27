IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Judy Joo makes spicy glazed ham and pear crumble for a wonderful winter dinner

Keep the holiday season going with crowd-pleasing recipes.

Judy Joo shares honey-glazed ham, pear coconut crumble recipes

By Judy Joo

Chef, restaurateur and television personality Judy Joo is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her favorite entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make spicy glazed ham and a pear crumble with coconut.

I love this recipe because it is a recipe that keeps on giving — you can reinvent it in so many ways. You can make amazing sandwiches with it with a really crusty bread. You can also add it to fried rice, soups, chili, omelets, and really anything. It is so good with so many types of things. Last time I made it, I ate it for almost 2 weeks after!

I love this recipe because I am obsessed with coconut and cardamom, so the addition of those two ingredients makes this so different and extremely fragrant. It completely elevates a traditionally humble or normal dish into something that is quite luxurious and special.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

