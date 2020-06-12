Step up your summer spread with Joy Bauer's Key lime pie pops and BLT pasta salad

I've been having a blast in the kitchen with my new favorite (virtual) cooking partner, Al Roker! We've been whipping up all sorts of fun and delicious dishes for Superfood Fridays.

This week, I polled some of my friends and family members for recipes to recreate. They gave me a ton of great suggestions and I also loved reading so many fantastic ideas from you all on Instagram and Facebook (keep them coming, please!). Here, I've reimagined three popular requests: pasta salad, Key lime pie and gazpacho. I hope you enjoy my signature spins.

Joy Bauer

Key lime pie lovers, get ready for a refreshing respite. These creamy pops are like a slice of lime heaven, with just the right amount of sweet and tart in each chilly bite. They're perfect for a hot summer day and they couldn't be simpler to make: Just mix together yogurt, honey, lime juice and zest to make the filling. And the crumbly graham cracker crust — my favorite part! — makes them even more special.

Get the recipe here.

Joy Bauer

This cool classic is similar to an omelet or salad in that you can use your favorite ingredients to make it your own. In this case, I made strawberries the star because they're rich in vibrant color, sweet flavor, filling fiber and antioxidants. Go ahead and choose your own texture adventure — make it as chunky or smooth as you like. Either way, it's utterly refreshing and totally delicious.

Get the recipe here.

It's true — everything is better with bacon! In this recipe, the beloved BLT sandwich is transformed into pasta perfection. It's a unique and versatile side that you can serve at barbecues with burgers, chicken or fish entrées, or enjoy as a generous helping for a filling lunch or fuss-free supper. And feel free to swap the dressing: Top your noodles with Italian-style dressing (bottled or homemade) for a zesty spin or enjoy it with my bacon-buttermilk dressing for a creamier take. You can also choose to add pearl mozzarella balls or feta crumbles, and top it with jalapeños, diced chicken or avocado — you're the boss of your bowl.

For more tasty recipes, order Joy's new cookbook Joy Bauer's Superfood!

