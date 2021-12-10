Joy Bauer makes healthier holiday treats: Eggnog dip and chocolate-peanut butter dates

Sweet treats are hallmarks of the holidays. Thus, I'm decking the halls with delightful desserts that are super easy to make. First, I've created the ultimate mashup of creamy cheesecake and spiced eggnog. I'm calling it "Eggnog Cheesecake Dip" and it is best served with fresh fruit and graham crackers for dunking! Next, get ready for edible ecstasy: Chocolaty, peanut-buttery dates that you'll swear taste just like mini Snickers bars (no joke). These festive treats will have your taste buds caroling with joy. Wishing you a happy, healthy and jolly holiday season!

It's a holi-date with these no-bake copycat Snickers bars. They are out-of-this-world delicious — think sweet and chewy caramel-tasting dates stuffed with creamy peanut butter and crunchy, salted peanuts, then smothered in luxurious chocolate! Is your mouth watering yet? I'm telling you, the flavors mingle and jingle in all the right ways. If you have nut allergies in the house, you can easily swap for any safe alternative (almonds/almond butter or cashew/cashew butter and so on). You can also dress up your holiday dates with crushed candy canes or create a snowy vibe with shredded coconut. Also, these treats are gluten-free and vegan (if using dairy-free chocolate chips). Joy to the world!

This recipe is so festive and fun. It's a rich, creamy and inviting dessert, a great way to satisfy a craving for New York-style cheesecake and holiday eggnog without excessive calories, sugar and saturated fat. Plus, it's a great vehicle for antioxidant-rich and fiber-filled fruit. I like to serve it with sliced apples, pears, bananas and whole strawberries (and when they're in season, chunks of cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple and sliced peaches). Oh, and I always add some graham cracker squares on the serving platter with fruit, too. Whip it up for your next holiday party — it takes just five minutes, max. It's also easy to scale up if you're serving a larger crowd.

