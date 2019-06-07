Summer is here! Unfortunately, for millions of allergy sufferers, that also means it's the season of stuffy noses, watery eyes and scratchy throats.

If you are one of the many American adults who suffer from seasonal allergies, then consider adding these three foods to your plate: asparagus, capers and radicchio. Of course, that's in addition to your regular, doctor-recommended regimen! Each one of these superfoods is packed with an antioxidant called quercetin, which may help combat the worst allergy symptoms. Read on, hit the grocery store, and enjoy some delicious relief.

Roasted Asparagus with Crispy Parmesan

Loaded with vitamins, minerals and gut-healthy prebiotics, vibrant green asparagus is super versatile — you can roast it, sauté it, steam it or even grill it — hey, it is summertime, after all. I also love to incorporate it into salads, pasta dinners and frittatas. Here, I'm presenting my go-to recipe for roasted asparagus with savory Parmesan cheese. It's so simple and flavorful, and truly transforms this veggie into a crave-worthy side dish. Give it a shot!

Get the recipe here.

Healthier Lemon Chicken Piccata

Classic chicken piccata is a delicious dish but you don't need all that butter and oil. Lighten things up for summer!

Tiny capers bring a burst of flavor and antioxidant-boosting compounds to this lemony, restaurant-style dish. Unlike traditional chicken piccata recipes, I skip the breading and pull back on the amount of butter; this helps trim refined carbs and saturated fat from the dish, while still maintaining its signature flavor. I love that it comes together in no time, and it incorporates simple, everyday ingredients. Capers get a special shout-out because they deliver big on taste and are among the richest sources of quercetin (reminder, it's a flavonoid that has been associated with blocking the release of allergy-causing compounds). Get ready for a scrumptious and saucy winner-winner chicken dinner.

Get the recipe here.

This flavorful vinaigrette makes it easy to eat your greens — especially nutrient-rich lettuces like radicchio, Swiss chard and kale, which all contain allergy-combating antioxidants. Plus, this citrus dressing is rich in heart-healthy extra virgin olive oil and it takes a mere five minutes to whip together. Try making a big batch so you can drizzle it over bowls of colorful veggies all week long.

For more healthy tips, follow Joy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Check out her upcoming kids' book,"Yummy Yoga."