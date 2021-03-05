Joy Bauer lightens up crispy french fries and cheesy queso

Bonjour — and welcome to fry-day! If you're a fry person, like me, today is your lucky day. I'm serving up irresistible oven-based fries and the easiest, cheesiest queso dip. Both of these fast-food faves are versions you can feel good about eating because they are healthier and lighter than their traditional counterparts. Time to cheese the day — with french fries dipped in queso!

A kitchen hack you need in your life: the easiest three-ingredient queso dip that takes minutes to make — in the microwave! While I've taken some liberties with a queso-like spin (it's certainly a bit different than traditional versions), I'm telling you, it's super-rich, super-indulgent and super-easy. Oh, and it's only 30 calories per tablespoon, so there's no need to skimp.

Get the recipe here.

Who doesn't love fries? It's a cinch to make crave-worthy fries right in your oven — no deep-frying needed. For stellar spuds, scrub the potatoes really well under cool water (we're keeping the skin on for extra fiber!), pat them dry and cut them into strips. After they bake in the oven, you'll finish them off under the broiler for just a few minutes to get them really brown and crisp. Ta-da — good-for-you french fries are served!

