Celebrate summer produce with corn ceviche and tomato salad

Nothing says summer like the taste of juicy, ripe tomatoes and smoky, grilled corn.

Make this corn ceviche and heirloom salad for your next cookout

By Jordan Andino

Jordan Andino, chef-owner of the newly opened Carriage House in NYC, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to summer entertaining recipes that showcase the freshest ingredients of the season. He shows us how to make an heirloom tomato and snap pea salad with whipped feta and char-grilled corn ceviche with crispy sweet potato chips.

Corn Ceviche
Patrick Dolande

Get The Recipe

Jordan Andino

My aunt, or tita in Tagalog, is one of my harshest critics, and this dish is one that I created with her in mind to finally win her over — and did I ever! It's the perfect summer dish that's great as a side, dip or an accompaniment to any delicious protein. It's crisp, clean and a must-have at any dinner party!

Heirloom Tomato Salad
Patrick Dolande

Get The Recipe

Jordan Andino

I love this recipe because it's the perfect balance of flavors and textures. It's an ideal summer dish. I like to use the tomatoes that we get from farmers market, which are of supreme quality, and the olive oil we use for the vinaigrette is from Spain.

Jordan Andino