Celebrate summer produce with corn ceviche and tomato salad

Jordan Andino, chef-owner of the newly opened Carriage House in NYC, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his go-to summer entertaining recipes that showcase the freshest ingredients of the season. He shows us how to make an heirloom tomato and snap pea salad with whipped feta and char-grilled corn ceviche with crispy sweet potato chips.

My aunt, or tita in Tagalog, is one of my harshest critics, and this dish is one that I created with her in mind to finally win her over — and did I ever! It's the perfect summer dish that's great as a side, dip or an accompaniment to any delicious protein. It's crisp, clean and a must-have at any dinner party!

I love this recipe because it's the perfect balance of flavors and textures. It's an ideal summer dish. I like to use the tomatoes that we get from farmers market, which are of supreme quality, and the olive oil we use for the vinaigrette is from Spain.

