Chefs John and Tony Alberti join TODAY Food to make two twintastico Italian recipes.

Arancini, Italian sausage in the hole: Easy eats from the Alberti twins

Arancini, Italian sausage in the hole: Easy eats from the Alberti twins

They're cooking up cheesy arancini rice balls with a sexy tomato sauce and putting an Italian twist on the English dish toad in the hole.

Alberti's Arancini with Twintastico Sexy Sauce
Alberti's Arancini with a Twintastico Sexy Sauce
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
4-6
Get the recipe

We have many fond memories of making and eating arancini in Italy as children. These creamy, cheesy rice balls are great on their own but taste even better served with our fresh herbed tomato sauce.

Twintastico Italian Sausage in the Hole with Red Wine Sauce
Alberti twins Twintastico Italian Sausage in the Hole with Red Wine Sauce
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get the recipe

This recipe puts an Italian twist on the classic English dish toad in the hole recipe. The rich red wine sauce takes this dish over the top.

