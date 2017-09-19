share tweet pin email

Chefs John and Tony Alberti join TODAY Food to make two twintastico Italian recipes.

They're cooking up cheesy arancini rice balls with a sexy tomato sauce and putting an Italian twist on the English dish toad in the hole.

We have many fond memories of making and eating arancini in Italy as children. These creamy, cheesy rice balls are great on their own but taste even better served with our fresh herbed tomato sauce.

This recipe puts an Italian twist on the classic English dish toad in the hole recipe. The rich red wine sauce takes this dish over the top.

