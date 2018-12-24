Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Food Network star Ina Garten and her beloved husband Jeffrey have been married for 50 years while maintaining a certain division of labor when it comes to cooking.

While "The Barefoot Contessa" host takes care of making all the food, she revealed Jeffrey's special skill in an Instagram video celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

"People always ask me does Jeffrey cook for me, and I say the same thing every time - he makes really good coffee,'' she says in the video. "So here to show you how to make a perfect cup of coffee is Chef Jeffrey."

Clad in his chef's hat and "Barefoot Contessa" apron, Jeffrey outlines his intricate method for the perfect cup of coffee. Namely, put eight cups of water and a half cup of coffee grounds into the coffee maker.

"You press the button, and you got it,'' he says as his wife laughs. "My work is done."

"That's the best cup of coffee,'' Garten says.

That playful relationship between the two has helped them stay together since tying the knot on Dec. 22, 1968, years after she first met him while visiting her older brother at Dartmouth University.

"I met Jeffrey when I was 15, and I have to say, I just knew he was the one," Ina told TODAY Food earlier this year. "He's kind, he's smart, he's funny, and he takes very good care of me. It's wonderful."

Jeffrey has become a beloved fixture on "The Barefoot Contessa," often popping up on screen to share a delicious meal with his wife.

Garten, 70, posted some sweet throwback Instagram photos last week celebrating their five decades together ahead of the big anniversary on Saturday.

Jeffrey shows that it's not imperative to be an amazing cook in order to maintain a relationship with a Food Network star. Making a great cup of coffee and having a playful sense of humor can go a long way.

"But most of all, thank you Jeffrey for 50 years of laughter and good coffee!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Anniversary my love. #CookLikeaPro#ChefJeffrey"