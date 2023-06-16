TODAY's Ice Cream Truck Bracket: Vote for your favorite summer treat

The best way to tell it's summer is not by the extended hours of sunlight, the blistering heat or gardens in full bloom — it's the sound of the ice cream truck heading in your direction.

The second you hear that familiar tune, you sprint to find cash, run out the door and get the driver's attention before the music starts to fade, Doppler-style, and the truck is too far down the block to catch.

But on a good day — when you do manage to stop the truck — which treat are you picking?

The mesmerizing menu has so many options, it can be hard to decide: Do you go for the SpongeBob Popsicle (which, sadly, no longer has gumball eyes) or are you more of a Push-Up Pop type of person? Strawberry Shortcake or Chocolate Eclair? Fudgsicle or Creamsicle?

Enter: TODAY's Ice Cream Truck Bracket. Each day, you’ll pick the ice cream truck treat you prefer, and on Thursday, June 22, we’ll announce the winner — the treat that's the most satisfying on a sweltering summer day.

Cast your votes here: