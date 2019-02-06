Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 6, 2019, 8:16 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Ina Garten's Valentine's Day playlist might be the best thing to seal the deal since her Engagement Chicken.

The compilation of heartwarming classics by Al Green, Etta James, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Marvin Gaye, Nina Simone and all the greats, embodies everything there is to love about Valentine's Day — and Garten! The most amazing part? She's not only playing it while cooking for her darling hubby Jeffrey, but sharing it with the world.

Hooray!

"Just in time for Valentine’s Day — a playlist of some of the best romantic love songs of all time," Garten posted on her Instagram (with a picture of Jeffrey holding some gorgeous flowers, of course) and on Barefoot Contessa. "My “Ina’s Favorite Love Songs” [sic] playlist is available on Apple Music and Spotify — I hope you love it!"

Apple Music requires Garten fans download the songs or playlist (without payment, a 20 to 30 second preview of each song is available). But users have an option to listen free on Spotify (the playlist will just be peppered with commercials) or with a $10, commercial-free monthly membership.

Garten finished her post by writing, "Some great music, a glass of Champagne, and..... what’s on the menu is up to you!"

We can think of a few things to make ...

Whip up Garten's famous fig and ricotta cake, which she recently made with Katie Couric while sharing how Jeffrey encouraged her to seize her dreams. Or take solace in Garten's classic comfort foods, like Crispy Mustard Chicken and a salted caramel ice cream sundae.

Turn up the playlist's sixth song, "La Vie en Rose," and pretend it's a night in Paris with Jennifer Garner's favorite recipe from the Barefoot Contessa's repertoire, beef bourguignon.

Or skip the entrée all together and go for a simple cup of coffee, Jeffrey-style. On the darling duo's 50th wedding anniversary, Garten attributed laughter and coffee to her and Jeffrey's romantic success. Oh, and coffee is the one thing Garten likes the husband to cook.

But great tunes and good coffee aren't the only things keeping the Gartens together.

For Valentine's Day 2018, Garten told TODAY Food some secrets to her (then) 49-year marriage — like how little gestures go a long way, how trusting your partner is key and how important it is to connect, especially when you're not together all the time. And, of course, why cooking for the one you love is a symbolic gesture.

"I think the best way you can express love by cooking for someone is figure out what they like — not what you like, what they like — and make it for them. And they'll feel really good," Garten told TODAY last year.

So, now that Garten has made the romantic playlist, supplied the recipes and instructed all of us on how to have a joyful long-lasting relationship, all we have to do is listen, eat and enjoy Feb. 14.

Love, after all, is already in the air.