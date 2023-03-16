Get lucky on St. Patrick’s Day with these food deals and freebies

March 17 is synonymous with pots of gold at the end of the rainbow, and while we can't exactly conjure one of those up to help you celebrate, you can still score big on St. Patrick’s Day deals at restaurants and fast-food chains across the country.

Whether you're in the mood for doughnuts, smoothies, pizzas or fried chicken, there are plenty of options in store, and even some limited edition green-themed treats.

To help you focus more on your St. Patrick's Day festivities and less on deal hunting, we've done all the legwork and found eight offers that will leave you feeling pretty lucky — from BOGO offers to freebies and everything in between.

8 restaurant specials for St. Patrick's Day

Applebee’s

Happy hour just got a lot more affordable! Applebee’s is offering $6 cocktails all month long. Feeling festive? The chain restaurant also has two special theme drinks: Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O’ Gold Colada.

Burger King

Royal Perks members can cash in on a free order of onion rings (any size!) when they spend $1 or more on a pickup order via the Burger King app or website. All you have to do is activate the deal in the “Offers” tab of the restaurant’s website or app before ordering.

Domino’s

Domino’s has two offers in store for customers on the luckiest day of the year. With the mix-and-match deal, you can choose any two (or more) mix and match menu items for only $6.99 each. The deal is available for delivery and carryout orders.

If you’re staying cozy at home on St. Patrick’s day, you can also take advantage of a carryout deal that offers one-topping pizzas, Dips & Twists combos or 8-piece wings for $7.99 each.

Jamba

Grab a pal and head to your local Jamba location this St. Patrick's Day for buy one, get one 50% off all green smoothies, including the limited edition March flavor, Luck of the Tropics. The deal is available for Jamba rewards members on March 17 only.

KFC

No desire to cook dinner? No problem! KFC is selling its 8-piece fried chicken bucket for $10 for a limited time. The deal, which has been available since early March, is still valid on St. Patrick's Day online and in the KFC app, and you can choose from the Original Recipe or Extra Crispy Tenders.

Krispy Kreme

For two days only, Krispy Kreme is bringing back its green O'riginal Glazed Doughnut. On March 16 and 17, customers who show up to the store wearing green can score one for free in-store or in the drive-thru.

Marco’s Pizza

Pi Day might’ve already passed, but Marco’s Pizza is offering customers a sweet deal on medium one topping pizzas this St. Patrick’s Day. Simply use the code MED799 on the chain’s website or app to order as many as you want for $7.99 each.

White Castle

When you buy two White Castle cheese sliders on March 17, you'll also score two more for free. Just don't forget to clip the online coupon first!

7-Eleven

If you’re a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member, you can get $2 off your in-store order when you purchase a 12-pack of hard seltzer at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.