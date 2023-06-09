Beat the midday slump with Joy Bauer’s chocolate-peanut butter energy bites and coffee bars

We’ve all experienced the dreaded 3 p.m. slump. It’s that familiar brain fog that settles in, making it nearly impossible to concentrate on anything except sneaking a quick siesta. This afternoon lull is completely normal and has a scientific explanation. It’s all due to our circadian clock, which triggers a drop in blood sugar levels during the early afternoon, roughly the halfway point between waking up and hitting the sack. Consequently, your energy levels diminish and your mental performance often takes a nosedive. But worry not, as I have revitalizing snacks that’ll perk you up and satisfy cravings. Check them out!

These energy bites hit the trifecta — they’re quick to make, delicious to eat and bursting with wholesome ingredients to put a pep in your step and a smile on your face. They are so fudgy and rich and crammed with energizing goodies, like nut butter, rolled oats, flax and chia seeds, and cocoa powder. They are pop-in-your-mouth perfection! If you’d like an extra jolt from a gentle hit of caffeine make my Espresso Energy Bites to really get your engine humming.

Be your own bar-ista and make these no-bake, gluten-free coffee bars. They’re energy bars with a jolt of caffeine — perfect for a mid-morning or afternoon snack, but because they have real perk-up-power, you’ll want to avoid them closer to bedtime. No biggie if you’re caffeine-sensitive (or you want to make them kid-friendly), simply follow the same directions, omitting the addition of instant coffee or espresso. Also, for a more protein-rich treat, swap chocolate-flavored protein powder for the cocoa powder. The mini chocolate chips are optional (but are they really?).

