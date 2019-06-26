Would you eat nachos from a trash can? What if those nachos were prepared by celebrity chef Guy Fieri?

OK, so Fieri himself may not be making the so-called Trash Can Nachos at his El Burro Borracho restaurants (that translates to The Drunk Donkey, by the way) that has tweeters in a tizzy. But he's the brains behind the recipe that appears at both Mexican-style eateries located at The Rio Hotel in Las Vegas and Harrah's in Laughlin, Nevada.

On Monday, a patron posted a video of the nachos being served and it's truly a sight to behold. The server is seen carefully setting down the can, which is filled with what appears to be an entire bag of tortilla chips, cheese and sour cream flowing over the top. Then that can, which is really a big metal ring, is carefully lifted until one cylindrical nacho edifice remains in the center of serving dish, ready to be devoured.

This is what you call living in Vegas. GUY FIERI'S EL BURRO BORRACHO RESTAURANT only at the @RioVegas @GuyFieri 😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋 #FoodNetwork pic.twitter.com/L4iYgQnciX — Angel Jimenez (@TheRealAngel86) June 25, 2019

While the tweeter was enthralled by Fieri's creation, writing, "This is what you call living in Vegas," not everyone agreed.

That is utterly disgusting!!!! — Donna Azbell (@thdonz) June 26, 2019

Several folks blamed Americans' high rates of obesity on the dish.

That’s just ridiculous. Who can eat all that. This is why America is the fattest country in the world. — Donna Ganter (@ganterprez) June 26, 2019

Some warned the dear tweeter not to eat it.

What’s that? Looks like a heart attack. Don’t eat it! — Asif Malik (@AsifM72072) June 26, 2019

One person joked that eating nachos from a garbage can is perfectly OK ... as long as it stays in Vegas.

“What happens in Vegas...” — Nicolas PM - ANTI_COMUNIST_CRUZADE_24/7/360 (@nickypal) June 26, 2019

Others, however, commended Fieri for his Flavortown feat.

Looks very delectable good job Chef — Mix Masters (@mixmastersllc) June 26, 2019

And still more praised the Food Network's star's dish for not having one dry chip in the bunch.

There are no dry chips in this nacho — Kerry O'Leary RN.MBA (@KerryOLeary4) June 26, 2019

Most can probably agree that a great plate (or tower) of nachos is one that's fully covered in cheese.

At El Burro Borracho in Las Vegas, the Trash Can Nachos cost $32 for a "grande shareable entrée" according to its website. There is a smaller portion available for $15. This dish has corn tortilla chips, black beans, melty queso casero, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, crema, crumbled cotija cheese, cilantro and jalapeños. If you'd like to go all out with some protein, you can add carne asada, grilled chicken, carnitas or chorizo.

While the dish has been around since at least 2016 (per an Insider video of the towering concoction), reactions to the dish — which is actually served in a tin trash can — are obviously still fierce.

By now, Fieri is used to getting some heat for his over-the-top, greasy, cheesy fare. He received a notorious (yet hilarious) New York Times review of his first Times Square restaurant, which shuttered in 2017.

While greasy goods are all part of Fieri's gimmick as the star of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," he's not always chowing down on larger-than-life fare. Behind the scenes of his culinary empire, Fieri isn't always dishing up the Donkey Sauce. In fact, he starts off each day with a green juice and has a whole repertoire of healthy recipes up his sleeve since Brussels sprouts are one of his favorite foods.

We're happy Fieri isn't chowing down on these nachos every day but we'll take a can!