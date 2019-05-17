Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 7:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

After watching Guy Fieri on 30 seasons of Food Network's "Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives," one might think that the adventurous host is down to eat anything.

But, as we've learned from Fieri before, not everything is as it seems when it comes to what he really eats. For example, despite the host's exuberance when he sinks his teeth into most local delicacies, he doesn't always love the dish. Off screen, however, he won't hold back in providing constructive criticism to his fellow chefs.

Perhaps even more surprisingly, however, is that there are a couple foods even Fieri won't touch when he visits a restaurant ... no matter how they're prepared.

In a recent interview with People, which followed Fieri for three days of filming "Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives," Fieri disclosed the two foods he will never eat: liver and ... eggs.

“Liver is nasty,” Fieri said of the iron-rich organ meat. A lot of people say they don't like liver (fellow celebrity chef Martha Stewart is definitely not one of them!) but eggs?

“I eat them in dressings but sunny-side up, over-easy or scrambled? No, thank you,” said Fieri.

From the meaty, deep-fried and Donkey Sauce-slathered empire Fieri has created, one might expect the Mayor of Flavortown to be in camp anti-broccoli, like President George H.W. Bush. But no, he just doesn't like eggs — plain and simple.

In fact, Fieri is actually a big fan of good-for-you greens and, when he's not touring the country, usually eats a ton of veggies.

"I'm not saying that I'm a vegetarian, but people would be surprised at the amount of plant-based foods that I eat. Don't get me wrong — I get down with a good burger, but in moderation," Fieri, whose favorite foods include soy sauce and Brussels sprouts, told TODAY Food last year.

Luckily for Fieri, he won't ever be caught off guard with an eggs-cellent dish. According to People, Fieri is very hands-on in choosing every final restaurant and dish that appears on the show. He usually selects them from a list two months before they film. But how does he choose? Usually his decision is based on an ingredient that sparks his interest.

Since Fieri isn't tucking into a big plate of eggs before he gets started, each day before filming, the celebrity chef gets his morning going with some exercise, a fresh vegetable and/or fruit juice (he brings a juicer on the road and makes the whole crew have a glass) and an Americano coffee.