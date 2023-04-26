Wendy’s famous chili is coming to a grocery store near you

Dave is taking his famous chili out of the drive-thru lane and placing it onto grocery store shelves with the hope that it'll end up in America’s cupboards.

On April 26, Conagra Brands, Inc., the branded food company responsible for bringing us such grocery store hits as Duncan Hines, Marie Callendars, Vlasic, Swiss Miss and more, announced a new partnership with Wendy’s — bringing the fast-food chain’s chili into homes across the nation.

“Satisfy your cravings with a perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible chili that will add excitement to your taste buds, while delivering the flavor you know and love from Wendy’s restaurants,” reads a press release.

The canned version of Wendy’s chili is a mix of beef, peppers, beans and a tomato-based sauce. The item comes packed with 29 grams of protein per can, which just so happens to be more than your average protein bar. Just don’t get any ideas of downing a can, Popeye-style, before a big race, as tasty as that would be in the short run. Just think of the acid reflux.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wendy’s and bring a fan-favorite to homes nationwide,” said Juliette van de Walle, prepared chili brand lead at Conagra Brands, in a press release. “We worked closely with Wendy’s culinary team to ensure we brought through the indulgent flavors and delicious ingredients of the Chili that has been a long-time staple on the Wendy’s menu.”

This is far from the first time Conagra has partnered with a major brand to bring them into the grocery space. In January 2023, Conagra’s own Duncan Hines launched a suite of baking mixes with Dolly Parton, following a separate 2022 launch of Parton’s cake mixes and frostings. Conagra also tapped General Mills in May 2022 to combine Cinnamon Toast Crunch with Conagra’s own Swiss Miss to release Cinnamilk Hot Drink Mix.

Wendy’s Chili with Beans can be found in the chili section of grocery stores and mass retailers, and at select online retailers starting in spring 2023 with a suggested retail price of $4.99 per can.

Just think: On your next grocery run, you could pick up Wendy's Chili, Starbucks' Pink Drink and Dole Whip all in one go. This is what ready-to-eat-and-drink dreams are made of.