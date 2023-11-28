I tried dozens of store-bought pretzels and found the best ones for every craving

“These pretzels are making me thirsty!” may be a famous Kramer line from “Seinfeld,” but it’s also the soundtrack to my life.

Name a more perfect snack food than pretzels. They’re salty, crunchy and able to stand up to a bevy of hearty dips, unlike their greasy potato chip counterparts that tend to break up in your hands. I eat them nearly every chance I get, from store-bought and homemade to street cart and gourmet.

This obsession with pretzels was fully realized after noshing on a soft variety at Alila Marea Beach Resort’s VAGA Restaurant & Bar in Encinitas, California. They came as knots, dusted with honey mustard powder and served with a simple whipped butter — a harmonious balance of familiar flavors and textures but elevated to be the perfect starter to an oceanside meal.

Of course, you’re not going to find a pretzel this fresh and exciting in a mainstream grocery store, but I did want to pick founding chef Clauedette Zepeda’s brain about general shopping tips for finding the perfect twist.

“A hard pretzel is best when the snap is perfect and the thickness of the pretzel versus flavor dust is perfectly balanced,” she says.”I am a big fan of thin crispy pretzels or chunks of dried thick pretzel broken and generously dusted in flavoring powders that aren’t caking together.”

“I also don’t use pretzels for dip — if they are good, they are good enough on their own,” she adds.

As a self-proclaimed over-seasoner (my spice cabinet looks more like a CVS pharmacy), I share Zepeda’s sentiments, but it was my mission to find the best pretzel in every category and not just “best in flavor.”

Don’t get it twisted — nearly all sampled options were delicious, but these were the seven that left the biggest impression.

The way in which I housed a significant portion of this barrel in one sitting would rival Joey Chestnut at a Fourth of July eating competition. The word “special” isn’t just a marketing gimmick — these rich, hearty delights excelled in nearly every category: distinct sourdough flavor, mighty but palatable crunch and an ideal cracker to salt ratio that was superior to most grocery store options. Pro tip: If you’re a fan of more robust pretzel flavor like Utz’s, be sure to also check out Unique Snacks Extra Dark Pretzel Splits. They were a very, very close second and worthy of a mention in this taste test.

If you’re looking for a classic pretzel that can stand up to hearty dips like hummus, tapenade and queso, Snyder’s of Hanover has you more than covered. Sure, they’re somewhat no-frills and simple on their own, but they satisfy any sudden hankering for a quick carb, making them the go-to pretzel to always have on stand-by in your pantry.

My gluten-free friends are in for a real treat with Quinn’s whole-grain sorghum variety. In fact, gluten-free will feel less like a dietary restriction and more like an afterthought since these are scrumptious for practically every palate, personality and preference. The taste may initially come across as nutty and somewhat muted (at least compared to Snyder’s above), but give yourself another handful or two and the crunch alone will keep you coming back for more.

For those who want or need to cut back on their sodium content, all hope is not lost. Whole Foods’ 365 brand has concocted an unsalted pretzel that gives its more flavorful cousins a run for its money. Dare I say that I actually appreciated its blandness? It was a departure from what I’m obviously used to [insert embarrassingly large spice cabinet], but the slippery-smooth exterior had these going down with all too great of ease.

A seasoned pretzel is a superior pretzel, or at least that’s what I learned after diving into Dot’s seasoned pretzel twists. And while the “seasoning” may just be a winning combo of garlic powder, artificial butter and MSG, it’s a flavor profile that I never knew I needed in my life until I opened a bag and simply couldn’t stop indulging.

As an aforementioned over-seasoner who constantly seeks bold and exciting flavors, these may just be my all-time favorite snack. Spicy, salty and sprinkled with a generous amount of Buffalo sauce powder, they tick all the boxes when it comes to couch eating sessions. If the Buffalo is too aggressive in the heat department, opt for one of their other equally craveworthy flavors like honey mustard and onion or cheddar cheese.

Migrating from chips to pretzels may be difficult for potato loyalists, so a light, crispy and airy hybrid of the two should accommodate most snacking preferences. And it’s no surprise that Snack Factory owned this category with an addictive recipe that has developed a somewhat cult-like following. It’s everything you want in a pretzel but with a less aggressive texture.