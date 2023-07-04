Hot dog! A pair of winners have again been crowned the hot-diggity-doggiest.

On July 4, Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest saw tons of fans gather at Coney Island to watch the competition unfold in person — approximately 35,000 spectators estimated, according to the American hot dog company.

This year, competitive eaters Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut held onto their titles and proved once again to have the most cavernous bellies in all the land.

Hot dogs await decimation during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4. Alexi J. Rosenfeld / Getty Images

In the women’s division, Sudo downed 39.5 dogs in 10 minutes, securing her ninth title and pink belt in the most famous glizzy battle known to humankind.

Sudo, a mainstay in competitive eating and the No. 1 ranked competitive female eater and No. 3 overall, set the women’s world record for hot dog eating in 2020 when she ate 48.5 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs in 10 minutes.

The next year, Sudo took a hiatus during her pregnancy, welcoming son Max on July 8, 2021 and setting the stage for contender Michelle Lesco to win that year with 30.75 dogs. (Lesco took this year’s third place spot.) Sudo returned to the meaty stage in 2022 and scarfed 42 hot dogs and buns down for the win, besting Lesco’s 24.25 dogs.

All in all, 15 women total had the privilege of downing piles and piles of sausages and buns in competition before an adoring crowd in the heat of day. Sudo, by her own admission, had some stiff competition this time.

Miki Sudo wins in the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4. Erik Pendzich / Shutterstock

In second place, gobbling 33.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes was Tokyo-based competitive eater and social media star Mayoi Ebihara. In what proved to be a neck-and-neck race to victory, Ebihara gave Sudo a run for her money, keeping pace with the champion for nearly the entire stretch of the race.

“I was really, really aware that she was going to pose a threat. The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do. I never want to be distracted by the other competitors,” Sudo said to ESPN after the competition. “Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.

“I still have hot dog in my teeth,” Sudo added.

This year wasn’t without its hitches, however. Before all 15 opponents in the men’s competition could commence chowing down at noon, a storm rolled into the competition area, causing a delay of two wet and thunder-filled hours before commencing at the Nathan’s flagship location at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Still, that didn’t slow the hot dog eating phenom himself, Mr. Chestnut, who at this point caused all the other men in the competition to vie for second place. Silver went to Geoffrey Esper, who ate 49 hot dogs, and James Webb of Australia secured third place at 47 dogs consumed in the 10-minute match. So many dogs, so little time.

Chestnut held onto his 16th straight title, downing 62 dogs in 10 minutes. In 2022, Chestnut won his 15th Mustard Yellow Belt after eating 63 hot dogs and buns, so this year saw a net decrease of one grilled frankfurter, which is not too shabby, given everything.

“What a roller coaster emotionally,” Chestnut told ESPN after his win. “They told us it was canceled. We weren’t sure we were going to eat today, and I’m just happy. It’s the Fourth of July and I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win.”

In 2021, Chestnut, one of the most recognizable competitive eaters — lo, athletes — of all time held his title of hot dog-eating world champion as well as set a new world record by downing 76 hot dogs and buns.