Martha Stewart might not be wishing her pals ill will, but she’s also not holding out for their happily ever afters.

The 80-year-old television personality appeared on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea,” on Wednesday and got honest about the tricky arena of having a crush on a friend’s partner.

“I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me, but turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine,” she explained. “He’s so attractive.”

Handler responded by pointing out that it’s best not to be a person blamed for the breakup of a relationship saying, “You can’t be a homewrecker.”

“I’m not. I’ve never been a homewrecker. I’ve tried really hard not to be,” Stewart admitted adding, however, that she has had the opportunity. “I have not taken anybody up on it. And that’s really where that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”

Handler related to Stewarts’ dilemma noting that dating at certain times in life can be precarious in large part because of age. “It’s very difficult because I think there are certain ages we go through where it’s very tempting because you want to believe that ‘Oh, maybe this relationship that they’re in is temporary.’”

“Or maybe they’ll die, I always think, ‘Oh gosh, couldn’t that person just die — the wife — and not painfully just die,’” Stewart joked, adding, “But it hasn’t worked out.”

The lifestyle brand maven admitted to a complex dating life earlier this year.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she revealed that her dating roster once included the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins. His all-too convincing role as Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” butchered things between them, however.

“I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter,” she explained. “I have a big, scary house in Maine that’s way by itself on a hundred acres in a forest, and I couldn’t even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there.”

Stewart noted she eventually ended things because she couldn’t get past Hopkins’ portrayal as a cannibal in the film.