Elizabeth Heiskell makes steak and cake for game day

For this installment of TODAY Food Loves Football, the "Debutante Farmer" Elizabeth Heiskell is making steak and cake. That's right: She's pairing horseradish cream-topped steak bites with a wine-glazed Bundt cake in honor of the matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens. Steak and cake: It's a lifestyle.

My sweet friend always makes this cake at her lovely lake house on Smith Lake in Alabama. This cake is so good it will beckon you in the middle of the night. No one can resist it, no one! My children will fight each other tooth and nail over the last piece. All I can say is make this cake at your own risk, but know you have been warned.

Whether at a tailgate or holiday party, everybody loves this appetizer. They're as easy to make as they are to eat.

