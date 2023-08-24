For a super summery meal, make meaty crabcakes and a tomato-watermelon salad

Chef Ed Brown, who runs the restaurant Aces at the U.S. Open, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to serve up some of his go-to entertaining recipes using summer's best produce. He shows us how to make a juicy watermelon and tomato salad with creamy mozzarella cheese and meaty baked crabcakes — two of his signature dishes.

This dish is all about showcasing the freshest, ripest summer ingredients. Serving it at room temperature allows the flavors to be at their fullest and most vibrant.

This is the longest standing recipe in my career. It is a tried-and-true dish that never disappoints. Big lumps of fresh crabmeat are lightly combined with just enough ingredients and seasoning to hold together. Baking the crabcakes instead of frying adds just enough crunch without all the added fat of frying.

