Dunkin’ is giving away free coffee to educators for World Teachers’ Day

It's World Teachers’ Day and Dunkin’ is serving up a sweet deal for educators everywhere. Ready to cash in on your well-deserved freebie? We’re outlining everything you need to know below.

The free coffee offer only lasts for one day

National Teachers’ Day falls on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Dunkin’ is offering educators a free medium hot or iced coffee for one day only.

All educators, from administrators to staff members, can cash in on the deal. Dunkin'

Who's eligible for the offer?

Dunkin’ is celebrating all educators — from teachers to principals and staff members — at all school levels, from preschool to college.

Are there any restrictions?

There’s no purchase necessary (yay!) and the offer is valid at all Dunkin’ locations in the U.S. Even better? You don't need to show an ID, so if you forgot yours, you can still get a complimentary jolt of caffeine.

The offer is valid for one free coffee per guest and excludes two varieties: Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

This deal is valid for one day only: Oct. 5, 2023. Dunkin'

Dunkin’s recently launched pumpkin spice coffees are also eligible for the offer. The fall menu features the following flavors: Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin Swirl.

Dunkin’ has more coffee deals in store this month

The chain's “Free Coffee Mondays” offer continues through the end of October and entitles rewards members to a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Mondays through October. You’re limited to one offer per customer and the offer excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

Dunkin’s Halloween menu launches Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, Dunkin’s Halloween menu will hit restaurants nationwide and features the following items: