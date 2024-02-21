15 National Margarita Day deals for sippable savings

Hot on the heels of National Drink Wine Day, the food gods have bestowed another special holiday on us: National Margarita Day.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, many restaurant chains across the country will pay homage to the classic beverage with tempting discounts on all kinds of margarita varieties.

Looking for an excuse to indulge? Set your calendar, grab your besties and get ready to celebrate!

Abuelo’s

To celebrate National Margarita Day, Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is serving up the following premium margaritas for $7.95 on Feb. 22:

The El Jefe

Skinny Margarita

Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita

Raspberry Hibiscus Margarita

Bahama Breeze

Classic margaritas will only cost $2.22 on Feb. 22 at Bahama Breeze Island Grille locations.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

On National Margarita Day, Bad Daddy’s customers can order all House Margarita flavors for $2.22 all day long.

Chili’s

Just in time for National Margarita Day, Chili’s has several margarita specials in store:

$5 Tequila Trifecta: This drink features three premium tequilas (el Jimador Silver, 1800 Reposado and Jose Cuervo Gold shaken), triple sec and fresh sour.

This drink features three premium tequilas (el Jimador Silver, 1800 Reposado and Jose Cuervo Gold shaken), triple sec and fresh sour. $6 The Straw-Eddy: This beverage is made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree and fresh sour.

This beverage is made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree and fresh sour. $10 Spice-A-Rita: This new drink features Espolón Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh sour, Monin Jalapeño and Tajín.

Chevys Fresh Mex

In honor of National Margarita Day, Chevys Fresh Mex is offering customers margarita flights (mango, original or strawberry) for $10 at the following locations: South San Francisco, California; Vallejo, California; Sacramento, California; Fairfield, California; Arlington, Virginia; Elk Grove, California; Emeryville, California; Greenbelt, Maryland; Orlando/Millenia, Florida; Miami, Florida; O’Fallon, Illinois; Olivette, Missouri; Roseville, California; Santa Rosa, California; and Union City, California.

El Torito

On Feb. 22, El Torito has margarita flights in the following flavors for just $10: blackberry, mango and signature.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill is running a sweepstakes and giving three winners the chance to get free frozen margaritas for a year. The contest runs through Feb. 29.

Margs

Margs customers can use TODAY.com’s custom code TODAY20 to get 20% off orders through Feb. 29. The offer is limited to one code and usage per customer.

Mingle Mocktails

On Feb. 22, Mingle Mocktails customers can get 20% off the brand’s Key Lime Margarita.

On the Border

On The Border has two deals for National Margarita Day:

Grande House Margarita for $4

1800 Gran Rita for $8

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving up the following deals on margaritas on Feb. 22:

$5 frozen and rocks varieties

$6 flavored varieties

Rusty Taco

On Feb. 22, participating Rusty Taco locations will offer customers half off frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas.

Simple Times Mixers

Simple Times Mixers is discounting its Margarita Bundle by $10 (no code required) between Feb. 19 — 23.

Twang-a-Rita

TODAY.com readers can use the code TODAY to get 10% off Twang-A-Rita products through March 31. There’s no minimum purchase required or usage limits, but the code can’t be combined with other discounts.

Twin Peaks

On Feb. 22, Twin Peaks has the following deals for National Margarita Day: