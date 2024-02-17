10 National Drink Wine Day deals for sippable savings

You don’t have to be a wine connoisseur to appreciate a refreshing glass of red, white or rosé. Whether your palate is advanced or you’re still exploring the vast array of flavor profiles, National Drink Wine Day is a day that unites all wine lovers.

The holiday falls on Sunday, Feb. 18 this year, and wine brands are rolling out plenty of deals to help you celebrate. Ready to raise a glass? Call up your friends, make some plans and take advantage of the following discounts.

Bliss in a Bottle is giving TODAY.com readers 10% off a bottle of chocolate-dipped wine using the code TODAY10 between Feb. 18 — 22. The offer is limited to one per customer.

Cupcake Vineyards

Cupcake Vineyards has a $2 off digital rebate coupon that can be used on several products, including the Love is Wine Chardonnay, which is inspired by the golden goblets on the Netflix show “Love Is Blind.”

In addition, the brand is currently running a sweepstakes where customers can scan a QR code under every product on the Cupcake Vineyards website and enter for the chance to win golden goblets. Customers will then be entered into a drawing for a trip to Mexico.

In honor of National Drink Wine Day, Francis Coppola Reserve wines will be 20% off using the code DRINKWINE2024 between Feb. 17 — 19.

On Feb. 18, Josh Cellars customers can get 15% off using the code DRINKWINE15.

Juliet, a sustainable luxury boxed wine brand, is offering 10% off sitewide on Feb. 18 with the code WINEDAY10.

Surely Blanc, a nonalcoholic white wine, is offering TODAY.com readers 20% using the code WINEDAY20 now through the end of March.

TODAY.com readers can take advantage of a custom discount from Thatcher’s Wine — 15% off using the code DRINKWINE24 — through Feb. 19.

To celebrate National Drink Wine Day, Trinchero Napa Valley is giving customers free shipping on orders of six or more bottles through Feb. 29 using the code TNV2024.

Ullo is discounting its Original Wine Purifier by 20% between Feb. 17 — 20. Simply use the code DRINKWINE24 to score the discount.

Love trying new wines? Vinebox delivers a monthly wine-tasting experience that includes six different wines, a tasting video, flavor profiles and more.

On Feb. 18, Vinebox is offering TODAY.com readers $15 off with the code TODAY15. The code works on any product or purchase and is limited to one offer per user.