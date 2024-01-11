11 National Hot Tea Day deals that’ll warm you right up

There’s nothing quite like a hot cup of tea on a cold winter day. So when we found out that Jan. 12 is National Hot Tea Day, we knew it was a call for celebration.

To mark the holiday, many tea brands are serving up deals for customers. Lucky for you, we’re spilling the tea on all the offers you can take advantage of this week.

Anima Mundi

TODAY.com readers will get 20% off Anima Mundi’s Dream Tea + Strainer Bundle on Jan. 12 using the code TEATODAY20.

Aroma Joe’s

Aroma Joe’s rewards members can get a 24-ounce hot tea for $2 on Jan. 12 on the Aroma Joe’s app.

DavidsTea

TODAY.com customers can score 20% off sitewide on regularly priced items at DavidsTea for one day only: Jan. 12. The offer is available while supplies last, can’t be combined with other deals, and isn’t valid on gift cards or subscriptions.

Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons is serving up 20% off its wellness collections and matcha teas between Jan. 12 and 15. Check out the top of the site for the discount code.

HTea0

All hot teas are half off at HTeaO on National Hot Tea Day.

iLOLA

Between Jan. 12 and Feb. 29, TODAY.com readers can score 20% off on iLOLA’s Tea Disc Essentials Set using the code TODAY20.

Sugarwish

In addition to candy, cookies and other treats, Sugarwish sells tea, and the site is offering TODAY.com readers $10 off their order between Jan. 11 and 18 using the code TeaWish.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf loyalty members can order a large tea beverage (hot tea latte or specialty tea) for $5 on Jan. 12.

New members who sign up for the program here can take advantage of the deal and get 50% off their first drink.

The Tea Spot

The Tea Spot’s bestselling tea, Bolder Breakfast, will be 25% off through Jan. 14 when you use the code BOLDERBREAKFAST25.

Upton Tea Imports

Upton Tea Imports is offering TODAY.com readers a custom discount for National Tea Day. New customers who use the code TODAY between Jan. 12 and 18 will get 10% off their order (before taxes and shipping fees). The deal can’t be combined with other offers.

Verve Culture

TODAY.com readers can save 10% on Verve Culture’s Chai Masala Mix on Jan. 12 using the code TODAY10.