Here's how to get free Chick-fil-A on July 10

It's that time of year again when people are throwing on shorts, swimsuits, flip flops — and cow suits? Yes, cow suits. That's because America's favorite fast-food chain, Chick-fil-A is giving away free food to anyone who dresses up like a cow on July 10.

Since 2004, Chick-fil-A has been celebrating what it calls "Cow Appreciation Day" by offering free food to customers who come in wearing bovine attire. Over 2,200 locations are participating in the giveaway, and the restaurants will be offering the free food on July 10 from opening until 7 p.m.

This year, the restaurants will only be giving away free entrees, not full meals or their best-selling waffle fries. Also, entree salads aren't included in this year's promotion as they have been in the past. But there's still plenty of free food to choose from all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Here's what a perfect Cow Appreciation Day could look like: start with a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit for breakfast, return at lunch for a chicken sandwich and round off the day with a 12-count of nuggets. OK, then go lie down, please.

Now, the there's only one thing that needs to be done to realize the dream of a day filled with gratis Chick-fil-A: a costume. Luckily, there's no need for a full head-to-hoof situation. According to Chick-fil-A, "anyone who visits our restaurant wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive a free entree."

Need inspiration for a costume? Maybe some ideas from last year will mooove you. (Sorry, it's just so hard to resist!)

This whole family of five got in on the act as black cows and white cows with spots, ears and noses.

One mom added a pink udder to her baby's adorable onesie — which she noted "survived about 30 seconds."

Don't want to go whole hog (or cow, in this case)? Pep up a paper plate before going into the chain, like these two who "will 'moo' for food."