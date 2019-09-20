Get the latest from TODAY

By David Rose

On this week's installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series, chef David Rose is cooking up recipes for Sunday Night's matchup where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cleveland Browns. He shows us how to make In-N-Out-inspired sliders for the Rams and bratwurst sandwiches with bacon for the Browns.

Ultimate Burger Sliders with 'Fancy Sauce' and Bacon Jam

David Rose

Every time I'm in Los Angeles, I never leave without eating at In-N-Out. I love indulging in a double-double burger served "animal style." These delicious burger sliders transport my taste buds right to the West Coast with every bite.

Bratwurst Sandwich with Spicy Sauerkraut and Mustard Sauce

David Rose

As a New Jersey native, I grew up on New York hot dogs and I've always adored them! There's simply nothing better. The recipe pays homage to a delicious Big Apple-style dog, but the flavors and components remain true to a Cleveland-style bratwurst on a bun.

