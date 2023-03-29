Sunday brunch can't come soon enough!

On Wednesday, March 29, U.S.-based restaurant chain IHOP announced that it plans to release its largest menu evolution to-date. The popular pancake house will be adding even more delicious selections to its breakfast, lunch and dinner menus designed to cater to exactly what their customers want to order. The company revealed that it did extensive research to determine exactly what types of food their guests want to eat.

Some new items that will be on the menu are eggs Benedict featuring creamy hollandaise, steakburgers with a new four-cheese crisp and bourbon bacon jam, crispy battered fish and shrimp with fries, fresh berry and chopped chicken salads, sweet and savory crepes such as cinnamon bun and chicken pesto, and more drink options like mango iced tea.

IHOP fans will also be delighted to know that the company is bringing back its beloved cinn-a-stack pancakes, which feature a rich cream cheese icing and sweet cinnamon roll filling. "Cinn-A-Stack is one of the brand’s best-selling recipes, and most frequently requested menu item to bring back," an IHOP press release stated.

But the sweet news doesn't end there. IHOP also said its International Bank of Pancakes rewards members can earn double PanCoins on all eggs Benedict purchases from April 14 to 23, so get your wallets ready.

IHOP's announcement of its new menu comes after the company closed nearly 100 of its underperforming locations in 2020 due to a slump in sales that occurred during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Although it was unclear which locations were considered to be underperforming, IHOP did report that its comparable restaurants were down 23.5 percent during the third quarter in 2020.

“The brand’s performance continued to be impacted by the effects of governmental mandated restrictions on dining room operations and soft traffic across day parts, as consumers continue to mainly work from home,” IHOP president Jay Johns said in a call with investors at the time.

During the pandemic, IHOP also decided to decrease its menu size from 12 pages to just two to accommodate the ever-changing economy. However, all this seems to be over now, as IHOP's new menu will be available in locations across the country starting Monday, April 3.