/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Bobby Flay has been a Food Network regular since the 1990s. And while he's cooked alongside plenty of greats over the years, his latest project will feature someone who is undoubtedly much closer to his heart: his only daughter Sophie Flay.

Bobby recently signed new, three-year production deal with the network that helped solidify his status as a true celebrity chef, Variety reported. The pact promises new episodes of the ever-popular "Beat Bobby Flay," the show where other chefs compete against Bobby. The deal also includes a new show where Bobby and Sophie, who is his only child, will team up in the kitchen.

The father-daughter duo have previously appeared on the Food Network in a mini series called "Cooking with Kids" where they whipped up chocolate chip pancakes and pasta.

Bobby's new show with Sophie will be called "The Flay List" and few details about it have been released, other than that it's slated to debut in the spring of 2019. However, it's clear from social media that Bobby and his daughter, 22, have a sweet repertoire that should make for an endearing program.

Sophie graduated from the University of Southern California in May, while Bobby has been keeping busy working on his latest restaurant, Shark, which just opened in Las Vegas. But the two have been spotted enjoying each other's company all over the country (and the world).

Whether they're out for steak dinners in New York City or casual beachside bites in Long Island, New York, the Flays always seem to be having fun.

In February, Sophie posted about how proud she was of her father's work at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

And Bobby, like any loving dad, enjoys sharing pictures of his kid on her birthday ... lots and lots of pictures.

While Bobby has been a staple star on the Food Network's roster for many years, when he first began working with other chefs, it wasn't always smooth sailing. Despite their well-known chemistry now, Giada De Laurentiis said she once didn't speak to Bobby for eight months. And Alex Guarnaschelli said she just didn't like the guy before she got to know him.

Hopefully, it will all be smooth sailing when Sophie and Bobby start shooting their new show together.