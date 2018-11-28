Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Joel Gamoran getting scrappy in the TODAY kitchen, sharing recipes that make the most of every ingredient — especially ones you normally toss! — from his book "Cooking Scrappy: 100 Recipes to Help You Stop Wasting Food, Save Money, and Love What You Eat." He shows us how to make fried chicken using turned red wine and green goddess dressing from overripe avocados.

"Turned wine isn't trash: it's natural vinegar," says Gamoran. "Soaking chicken in it helps the meat get super tender and gives it the tart-honey-musky flavor of wine grapes. In this simple recipe, the wine really comes through in every bite."

"The ultra-soft texture of overripe avocados is perfect for adding rich creaminess to this easy dressing."

