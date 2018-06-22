Asia Argento shares photo of her with Anthony Bourdain: 'Two weeks without you'

share tweet pin email

Asia Argento is struggling to cope with the death of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

The Italian actress, 42, had been dating the renowned chef, author and television host for more than a year when he died by suicide at age 61 on June 8.

Two weeks without you A post shared by asiaargento (@asiaargento) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

On Friday, the grief-stricken Argento took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Bourdain smiling in front of a teal-blue body of water.

"Two weeks without you," she captioned the shot.

Argento and Bourdain met in 2016 while filming an episode about Rome for his hit CNN series "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

After Bourdain's passing, the actress shared a heartbreaking statement that summed up her love and admiration for him.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,'' Argento wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.

"He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."

AFP - Getty Images Bourdain and Argento attended the 2018 Women In The World Summit in New York City in April.

During their relationship, Bourdain was an outspoken champion of Argento's work in the #MeToo movement, and supported her when she came forward to say she was raped by disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Shortly before his death, Bourdain lauded a fiery speech Argento gave at the Cannes Film Festival in May in which she called out both Weinstein and those in Hollywood who allegedly enabled him.

"I was so proud of her," Bourdain told Indiewire afterward. "It was absolutely fearless to walk right into the lion's den and say what she said, the way she said it. It was an incredibly powerful moment, I thought. I am honored to know someone who has the strength and fearlessness to do something like that."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.