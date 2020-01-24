5 food freebies and deals you can score before Super Bowl Sunday

Aside from Thanksgiving, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day for food consumption in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans will eat over 1.3 billion wings on that day alone.

In addition to prizes viewers can win during the Super Bowl (like $500,000 and a year's supply of Sabra hummus), there are some pretty good discounts people can score leading up to Feb. 2. Restaurants and stores around the country are celebrating with cheaper prices and even a few freebies.

An official sponsor of the NFL, Pizza Hut is offering its Meat Lovers Pizza, which has an actual pound of meat and cheese on it, for 30% off from now through Super Bowl Sunday. If you're lucky enough to be in Miami, keep an eye out for company branded Ford trucks, scooters and bikes that will be handing out 30,000 free slices of pizza across the city at hotspots like the Wynwood Walls, Little Havana and the University of Miami.

This national convenience store chain will give customers a mobile coupon for $2 off its $8 pizza all Super Bowl weekend long (Feb. 1 and Feb. 2). To receive your cheese or pepperoni pie deal, text GAMEDAY to 64827 to score the digital coupon.

This combo deal will easily feed your Super Bowl crew. Farm Burger

This burger chain based in the Southeast will be offering a large combo deal all day on Super Bowl Sunday. Feed the whole fam or crew as they cheer on their favorite team with eight grass-fed sliders topped with lettuce, tomato, onions and cheddar cheese, plus fries and a large kale salad. The spread feeds four and costs $40.

Anyone who wants to eat free pizza on March 14 (which happens to be National Pi Day) should keep their eyes on the game's score board. If at any point during the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3, DiGiorno will tweet out a link where fans will be able register for a coupon to get free pizza. But you'll have to act fast. As soon as the score changes, the deal will disappear because unlike pi, this deal is not infinite.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is apparently a big fan of Panda Express — so much so, that he partnered with the chain. To offer him a little extra support, footfall fans and families will be able to feast on his some of his favorites at a discounted price. Starting Friday, Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, customers who order the Panda Express Family Feast online can enter the code SCOREBIG and they'll get $10 off their total order.