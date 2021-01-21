Jeni's creates ice cream inspired by President Joe Biden's favorite flavor

Joe Biden is officially the president of the United States, and his supporters are celebrating with ice cream — lots and lots of ice cream.

A day following the inauguration, Jeni's Splendid, an Ohio-based ice cream company, launched its latest flavor tailored to Biden's favorite order. According to the nationwide brand, Biden has been frequenting some of its 40+ scoop shops since 2012 when he found a fondness for its creative confections. He and founder Jeni Britton Bauer became fast friends (over their mutual love of ice cream, of course) and, over the years, she got to know his go-to orders.

Crunchy chocolate flakes and chocolate-covered waffle cones come together in a "velvety vanilla" ice cream for the new flavor. Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

In honor of his first days in the Oval Office, Britton Bauer produced a batch of White House Chocolate Chip, a flavor inspired by Biden's favorite order: a double scoop of chocolate chip ice cream on a waffle cone. Served by the pint only, the ice cream can be purchased online and in scoop shops by the pint starting Thursday, for a limited time. It includes crunchy chocolate flakes from Theo Chocolate and little pieces of chocolate-covered waffle cones swirled throughout a "velvety vanilla" ice cream.

Drawing upon Biden's inauguration speech, Britton Bauer described the flavor as one that "can bring people together," which was her mission when she first founded the company in 2002.

Because who could feel divided over ice cream? (That is, unless we're discussing mustard ice cream.)

"We are launching this flavor with a vision for building a brighter future in mind. We must support the work of bringing America together and of building a future for us all,” Britton Bauer said in a media statement. “White House Chocolate Chip is a flavor perfectly positioned for meeting on common ground. It’s a play on Joe’s favorite flavor, and, like Joe, easy to love. It is meant to be a token of appreciation for the moment. And, I hope, a beacon of light and love."

As many Americans have known since Biden served as vice president for Barack Obama, the man has a sweet spot for cold, creamy desserts. In 2012, a photo of Biden enjoying an ice cream cone in his signature Ray Ban aviators with two $10 bills in has hand went viral and was quickly dubbed the "chillest" photo of a politician ever.

During his campaign in September 2020, the president gave a shoutout to another one of his go-to Jeni's flavors (since his personalized order was not yet available by the pint).

"It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden teased, with a photo of the Salted Peanut Butter dessert with chocolate flecks. And luckily for 46, it seems those "performance enhancers" worked.