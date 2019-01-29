Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 9:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Come Sunday, all across America football fans — and people who just love great finger food — will be indulging in their favorite game day bites, dips, wings and guzzling beers galore in honor of the Super Bowl!

But that party spread might feature some very different items, depending on where you live.

Not surprisingly, Google has what people will be eating in each state down to a science.

On Tuesday, the search giant released a list of the top foods Americans have Googled in the past week to come up with the most popular Super Bowl foods in every state ... and we're here to tell ya, some of them are quite unexpected!

Google Trends

Of course, who doesn't love a good dip when it comes to football?

Folks in 12 states are especially fond of dip, ranging from the classic seven layer dip (Rhode Island) and spinach dip (Texas) to Buffalo chicken dip (which is popular in eight states). In Nevada, a vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip took the top honors ... which makes us question whether the state really knows what being a vegan means.

Finger food appetizers are, of course, a Super Bowl staple. Pigs in a blanket took the top spot in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., while people in Illinois love jalapeno poppers. Chicken wings, which were the most beloved football food in TODAY's 2018 Snack-It Bracket, were only top-searched food in Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

Several states are going for the sweet stuff on Sunday, like just plain 'ol cake in Florida, Arizona and Tennesse. People in Oregon are dishing up a slightly healthier treat: banana bread (maybe they should try this decadent dairy-free version?). Cupcakes will apparently be king in Louisiana and South Dakota.

Hawaiians are apparently Googling "football" cupcakes specifically.

We gotta say that we're a touch perplexed as to why fried rice is the most searched food in Indiana, and what in the heck is pea and peppercorn mash, New Mexico? That's what most people are searching for there. Some other interesting finds include paella in Maine, granola bars in Mississippi (way to be healthy!) and Cobb salad in North Carolina.

Whatever dish Americans will be eating come Super Bowl Sunday, here's hoping they also get a heaping serving of victory and can lay claim to not only the best party dip, but the champion team, as well!

Check out the full list of America's most-searched Super Bowl foods for 2019: