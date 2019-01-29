Get the latest from TODAY
Come Sunday, all across America football fans — and people who just love great finger food — will be indulging in their favorite game day bites, dips, wings and guzzling beers galore in honor of the Super Bowl!
But that party spread might feature some very different items, depending on where you live.
Not surprisingly, Google has what people will be eating in each state down to a science.
On Tuesday, the search giant released a list of the top foods Americans have Googled in the past week to come up with the most popular Super Bowl foods in every state ... and we're here to tell ya, some of them are quite unexpected!
Of course, who doesn't love a good dip when it comes to football?
Folks in 12 states are especially fond of dip, ranging from the classic seven layer dip (Rhode Island) and spinach dip (Texas) to Buffalo chicken dip (which is popular in eight states). In Nevada, a vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip took the top honors ... which makes us question whether the state really knows what being a vegan means.
Finger food appetizers are, of course, a Super Bowl staple. Pigs in a blanket took the top spot in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., while people in Illinois love jalapeno poppers. Chicken wings, which were the most beloved football food in TODAY's 2018 Snack-It Bracket, were only top-searched food in Pennsylvania and Arkansas.
Several states are going for the sweet stuff on Sunday, like just plain 'ol cake in Florida, Arizona and Tennesse. People in Oregon are dishing up a slightly healthier treat: banana bread (maybe they should try this decadent dairy-free version?). Cupcakes will apparently be king in Louisiana and South Dakota.
Hawaiians are apparently Googling "football" cupcakes specifically.
We gotta say that we're a touch perplexed as to why fried rice is the most searched food in Indiana, and what in the heck is pea and peppercorn mash, New Mexico? That's what most people are searching for there. Some other interesting finds include paella in Maine, granola bars in Mississippi (way to be healthy!) and Cobb salad in North Carolina.
Whatever dish Americans will be eating come Super Bowl Sunday, here's hoping they also get a heaping serving of victory and can lay claim to not only the best party dip, but the champion team, as well!
Check out the full list of America's most-searched Super Bowl foods for 2019:
Alabama: White chicken chili
Alaska: Nachos
Arizona: Cake
Arkansas: Fried chicken wings
California: Baked chicken breast
Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup
Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip
Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake
Washington, DC: Bagel pigs in a blanket
Florida: Cake
Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip
Hawaii: Football cupcakes
Idaho: Salads
Illinois: Jalapeno poppers
Indiana: Fried rice
Iowa: Irish stew
Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip
Kentucky: Taco salad
Louisiana: Cupcakes
Maine: Paella
Maryland: Pizza
Massachusetts: Gluten free pretzels
Michigan: Pizza
Minnesota: Tacos
Mississippi: Granola bars
Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup
Montana: Lentil soup
Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket
Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip
New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes
New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip
New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash
New York: Spinach dip
North Carolina: Cobb salad
North Dakota: Baked nachos
Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip
Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup
Oregon: Banana bread
Pennsylvania: Chicken wings
Rhode Island: 7 layer dip
South Carolina: Turkey chili
South Dakota: Cupcakes
Tennessee: Cake
Texas: Spinach dip
Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies
Vermont: Lasagna
Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Washington: Cakes
West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip
Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip
Wyoming: Cakes