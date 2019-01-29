Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Lyn Mettler

Come Sunday, all across America football fans — and people who just love great finger food — will be indulging in their favorite game day bites, dips, wings and guzzling beers galore in honor of the Super Bowl!

How to get all the meat off your Buffalo wings

Jan. 25, 201800:54

But that party spread might feature some very different items, depending on where you live.

Not surprisingly, Google has what people will be eating in each state down to a science.

On Tuesday, the search giant released a list of the top foods Americans have Googled in the past week to come up with the most popular Super Bowl foods in every state ... and we're here to tell ya, some of them are quite unexpected!

Google Trends

Of course, who doesn't love a good dip when it comes to football?

Folks in 12 states are especially fond of dip, ranging from the classic seven layer dip (Rhode Island) and spinach dip (Texas) to Buffalo chicken dip (which is popular in eight states). In Nevada, a vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip took the top honors ... which makes us question whether the state really knows what being a vegan means.

Finger food appetizers are, of course, a Super Bowl staple. Pigs in a blanket took the top spot in Nebraska and Washington, D.C., while people in Illinois love jalapeno poppers. Chicken wings, which were the most beloved football food in TODAY's 2018 Snack-It Bracket, were only top-searched food in Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

Several states are going for the sweet stuff on Sunday, like just plain 'ol cake in Florida, Arizona and Tennesse. People in Oregon are dishing up a slightly healthier treat: banana bread (maybe they should try this decadent dairy-free version?). Cupcakes will apparently be king in Louisiana and South Dakota.

Hawaiians are apparently Googling "football" cupcakes specifically.

Related

Food

Touchdown! 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

We gotta say that we're a touch perplexed as to why fried rice is the most searched food in Indiana, and what in the heck is pea and peppercorn mash, New Mexico? That's what most people are searching for there. Some other interesting finds include paella in Maine, granola bars in Mississippi (way to be healthy!) and Cobb salad in North Carolina.

Extra Crispy Oven-Baked Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Extra Crispy Oven-Baked Wings

Justin Chapple

Whatever dish Americans will be eating come Super Bowl Sunday, here's hoping they also get a heaping serving of victory and can lay claim to not only the best party dip, but the champion team, as well!

Check out the full list of America's most-searched Super Bowl foods for 2019:

  • Alabama: White chicken chili

  • Alaska: Nachos

  • Arizona: Cake

  • Arkansas: Fried chicken wings

  • California: Baked chicken breast

  • Colorado: Broccoli cheese soup

  • Connecticut: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Delaware: Chocolate peanut butter cake

  • Washington, DC: Bagel pigs in a blanket

  • Florida: Cake

  • Georgia: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Hawaii: Football cupcakes

  • Idaho: Salads

  • Illinois: Jalapeno poppers

  • Indiana: Fried rice

  • Iowa: Irish stew

  • Kansas: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Kentucky: Taco salad

  • Louisiana: Cupcakes

  • Maine: Paella

  • Maryland: Pizza

  • Massachusetts: Gluten free pretzels

  • Michigan: Pizza

  • Minnesota: Tacos

  • Mississippi: Granola bars

  • Missouri: Broccoli cheese soup

  • Montana: Lentil soup

  • Nebraska: Pigs in a blanket

  • Nevada: Vegan cheesy bacon spinach dip

  • New Hampshire: Cakes and cupcakes

  • New Jersey: Buffalo chicken dip

  • New Mexico: Pea and peppercorn mash

  • New York: Spinach dip

  • North Carolina: Cobb salad

  • North Dakota: Baked nachos

  • Ohio: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Oklahoma: Chicken noodle soup

  • Oregon: Banana bread

  • Pennsylvania: Chicken wings

  • Rhode Island: 7 layer dip

  • South Carolina: Turkey chili

  • South Dakota: Cupcakes

  • Tennessee: Cake

  • Texas: Spinach dip

  • Utah: Bacon wrapped smokies

  • Vermont: Lasagna

  • Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Washington: Cakes

  • West Virginia: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Wisconsin: Buffalo chicken dip

  • Wyoming: Cakes

See Doritos' Super Bowl ad with Backstreet Boys and Chance the Rapper

Jan. 29, 201901:24
Lyn Mettler

Lyn Mettler is an Indianapolis-based travel and lifestyle writer, who shows others how to travel free or for less on her GotoTravelGal.com blog.