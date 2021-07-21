3 ways to make slushies at home — perfect for a hot summer day

I love to cap off a hot summer’s day with a frozen delight, but if you want to skip the lines at your local ice cream parlor and make something that’s lighter, cheaper and totally natural, here are three must-try versions you can create at home, each with just four ingredients.

There is a bit of a time investment in making a traditional Italian-style granita, but I think you’ll find that the refreshing reward is worth the wait! Note: if you can’t find superfine sugar, you can use regular granulated sugar.

Each of these cooling granita recipes require just four ingredients. Frances Largeman-Roth / TODAY

Rosé has become the drink of the summer, so why not cool your heels in the evening while you get your daily glass? If you want to make a kid-friendly version of this, just replace the wine with lemonade or any 100 percent fruit juice.

An afternoon pick-me-up gets even more energizing when it’s served up icy cold. You can pour some extra coconut milk on top for a creamier treat. And if you don’t want the caffeine, just use decaf.

This combination is a classic because it’s so darn perfect. The lime enhances the sweetness of the mango and the cayenne pepper adds just enough spice to the finish. This is the perfect dessert to cap off a grilled feast.

