'She looks lovely!' Two deserving couples get fresh makeovers for spring

Spring is right around the corner, so it's the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and get out of the winter style slump. TODAY Style found two deserving couples to help and enlisted the help of stylist and fashion expert Melissa Garcia to shake things up in their closet.

One couple was looking for new inspiration for their everyday outfits while another was hoping to upgrade their date night duds. Either way, Garcia was up to the challenge!

Andrea and Scott Pass

Courtesy Andrea Pass Andrea and Scott Pass visit Santorini.

The Passes are both in their 50s and looking for a way to make their casual wardrobe a little more exciting. After being married for 29 years and raising two children, they're ready to get a brand new look.

"We look frumpy," Andrea said. "I don't want to look like I'm trying to be a 20 year old ... but what should we be wearing?"

TODAY The Passes are loving their new look!

Garcia found a great way update their weekday staples for a more current look. For Scott, she chose updated silhouettes for classic staples.

"Instead of doing the traditional straight leg or relaxed fit pant, I gave him a more updated pant in a slimmer or sleeker cut so the entire outfit reads as more 'on trend' yet still classic," said Garcia.

And for Andrea, Garcia chose to embrace her love of bright colors with a coral jacket and paired the look with high-waisted jeans — the perfect alternative for someone who loves leggings.

Check out the items below to get Amanda and Scott's hot new duds.

Textured Fringe Jacket, $129, Chico's

Chico's

Silky Relaxed Shirt, $89, Chico's

Chico's

Lightweight Denim Pant, $114, NYDJ

NYDJ

Shanna Block Heel, $90, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

Shawl Collar Sweater, $45, Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank

Plaid Dress Shirt, $39, Jos. A. Bank

Jos. A. Bank

Classic Slim-Fit Khakis, $30, Gap

Gap

Donna and Luther Hill Jr.

Courtesy of Donna and Luther Hill Donna and Luther Hill enjoying some time in a tropical paradise.

The Hills will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in May, so what better way to mark the occasion than with a dressy new look?

"We are in a rut because we focus all our time and attention on our sons," Donna Hill said.

Garcia decided to flip the tables and treat them to an incredible makeover that was all about taking the time for themselves!

TODAY Donna and Luther are ready for a fun date night!

For Donna, Garcia chose a jumpsuit for an elegant, sophisticated look. "The placement of the cape here, just grazing over the legs and waist, is so modern — and the white against her complexion is stunning!"

Garcia dressed up Luther in comfortable separates with an extra punch of style. She finished off the look with a pocket square because, "Luther definitely has some swagger going on."

We couldn't agree more! Check out the items below to get Donna and Luther's glamorous looks.

Convertible Split-Pant Jumpsuit, $160, White House Black Market

White House Black Market

Pardee Pumps, $100, Steve Madden

Steve Madden

Evette Bib Necklace, $79, Chico's

Chico's

Plaid Sport Coat, $149, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Slim-Fit Dress Shirt, $30, Macy's

Macy's

Plain Toe Oxfords, $100, Men's Wearhouse

Men's Wearhouse

Blue Medallion Pocket Silk, $25, Men's Wearhouse