share tweet pin email

With just a few days left until Valentine's Day, our Ambush Makeover team of hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin were ready to help spice up the romance in one lucky couple's life with new looks.

Jo and Kevin Taylor have been married for 49 years. These teenage sweethearts met when Jo was 14 years old and Kevin was 16 years old, and have been together ever since. Flash forward nearly half a century, and they have five children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

But the Taylors aren't your average grandparents. They enjoy riding around in Kevin's Harley-Davidson motorcycle and living life to its fullest.

RELATED: 'Are you kidding me?!' Mom's Ambush Makeover leaves daughters speechless

Jo said she's been trying to get her husband to cut his beard, which once won a contest, for over 20 years.

"I can just imagine what you're going to do to me," said Kevin.

Our Ambush Makeover team had their work cut out for them!

First up was Jo's big reveal.

TODAY Jo told our Ambush Makeover team that she's always wanted long hair and only trims it occasionally.

As soon as she stepped out, Hoda couldn't even believe her eyes.

"Wow!" she exclaimed.

"Oh my gosh! Are you kidding me? That's not even me. Who is that?" said Jo upon her big reveal. "Oh, I look absolutely gorgeous!"

Nathan Congleton / TODAY We've got one word for her new look: Beautiful!

To get her stunning new look, Licari added in some soft, natural highlights to Jo's hair that will be easy to maintain since she typically colors her hair once a year.

RELATED: 'You look so hot!' Woman's Ambush Makeover leaves Hoda stunned

Martin put her in a sophisticated and chic outfit, which included a jacket with fur details. She certainly is ready to hit the town in style.

Next up was Kevin.

TODAY That's right, Kevin has been growing his beard for 20 years!

"Who are you?" said Jo as soon as she saw her husband. "I can't believe it!"

TODAY Jo was shocked to see Kevin's new look!

"You're so handsome!" she added.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY It's hard to believe this is the same Kevin. He looks so dapper!

"Woah!" exclaimed Kevin as he saw himself with his trimmed-up beard. He nearly had to do a double take in the mirror.

RELATED: 'Patti LaBelle, step back!' See the Ambush Makeover that stunned this man

For Kevin, Licari added in a little color to his hair and beard to give it some dimension. Of course the biggest change was cutting off inches of that beard.

With the outfit, Martin selected a slim cut suit that completed his dapper look.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY So in love!

Cheers to this beautiful couple as they kick off this new phase of their lives together!