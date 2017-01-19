share tweet pin email

It was a chilly January day on the plaza, but it was still packed with TODAY fans. Our Ambush Makeover team of celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin had a tough choice, but they found two deserving ladies who will leave the Big Apple with gorgeous new looks.

Meet Judy Gross, 46, from Maryland. She's a stay-at-home mom who tends to stick to ponytails and no makeup when it comes to her daily beauty routine.

RELATED: 'I cannot believe that's me!' Woman wowed after gorgeous Ambush Makeover

Gross and her twin daughters are in New York City to celebrate the twins' 18th birthday. Our Ambush Makeover team was ready to glam up Gross so she could kick off the celebration in style.

TODAY "She's had the same look for a while," one of Gross' daughters said. TODAY changed that!

Gross' daughters Allison and Rachel couldn't help but cheer with excitement as they saw how beautiful their mom looked.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Now that's one gorgeous mom!

"Oh my gosh! I love it! I love it!" exclaimed Gross upon her big reveal.

Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov gave Gross a haircut that will be easy to wash and wear. Licari warmed up Gross' hair color with some natural-looking highlights.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY That haircut is stunning!

Martin put Gross in trendy ankle jeans and finished off her outfit with a bold statement necklace.

Next up was Lottie Louise Matthews, 62, from Connecticut. She was incredibly excited when Martin told her she would be getting an Ambush Makeover for her birthday. Matthews was looking for an Ambush Makeover because she wants a new attitude on life.

TODAY "This is the best birthday ever!" Matthews said before her makeover. She was jumping up and down with joy!

"Oh my goodness. Is it the same Lottie Louise?" said her lifelong friend Ronald.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY This birthday girl looks fabulous!

RELATED: Just 5 days after her wedding, newlywed gets stunning Ambush Makeover

Ronald was shocked in the best way possible when he saw Matthews for the first time after her makeover.

"Ahh! Patti LaBelle, step back, baby. What? What? What?" Matthews said as she saw how stunning she looked. She was so happy that she was brought to tears.

Matthews's reaction was priceless.

Licari lightened her hair and Gurgov gave her a beautiful shaped haircut that will look fabulous whether worn curly or straight. A natural makeup look by Edin O'Sullivan was all Matthews needed to complete her look.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY So glam and so gorgeous!

Thanks to our Ambush Makeover team, these two lovely ladies are ready to take over New York City in style!

Love their looks? Shop similar outfits below.

NYDJ 'Alina' Stretch Skinny Jeans, $110, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Disc Pendant Necklace, $52, Marlyn Schiff

Marlyn Schiff

Charter Club Petite Faux-Leather-Trim Cardigan, $30, Macy's

Macy's

Leather Jacket, $500, Talbots

Talbots

Long Scoop Tank, $49, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo

The Flawless Five-Pocket Jegging, $89, Talbots

Talbots

RELATED: 'She looks like Emma Stone!' See the Ambush Makeover that stunned Kathie Lee