It was a chilly January day on the plaza, but it was still packed with TODAY fans. Our Ambush Makeover team of celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin had a tough choice, but they found two deserving ladies who will leave the Big Apple with gorgeous new looks.
'Patti LaBelle, step back!' See this woman glow after glamorous Ambush MakeoverPlay Video - 6:01
Meet Judy Gross, 46, from Maryland. She's a stay-at-home mom who tends to stick to ponytails and no makeup when it comes to her daily beauty routine.
Gross and her twin daughters are in New York City to celebrate the twins' 18th birthday. Our Ambush Makeover team was ready to glam up Gross so she could kick off the celebration in style.
Gross' daughters Allison and Rachel couldn't help but cheer with excitement as they saw how beautiful their mom looked.
"Oh my gosh! I love it! I love it!" exclaimed Gross upon her big reveal.
Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov gave Gross a haircut that will be easy to wash and wear. Licari warmed up Gross' hair color with some natural-looking highlights.
Martin put Gross in trendy ankle jeans and finished off her outfit with a bold statement necklace.
Next up was Lottie Louise Matthews, 62, from Connecticut. She was incredibly excited when Martin told her she would be getting an Ambush Makeover for her birthday. Matthews was looking for an Ambush Makeover because she wants a new attitude on life.
"Oh my goodness. Is it the same Lottie Louise?" said her lifelong friend Ronald.
"Ahh! Patti LaBelle, step back, baby. What? What? What?" Matthews said as she saw how stunning she looked. She was so happy that she was brought to tears.
Licari lightened her hair and Gurgov gave her a beautiful shaped haircut that will look fabulous whether worn curly or straight. A natural makeup look by Edin O'Sullivan was all Matthews needed to complete her look.
Thanks to our Ambush Makeover team, these two lovely ladies are ready to take over New York City in style!
