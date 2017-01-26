'You look so hot!' Woman's Ambush Makeover leaves Hoda stunned

share tweet pin email

It was a drizzly day out on the plaza, but the Ambush Makeover team was ready to brighten up the day for two lovely ladies and give them a whole new look!

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin picked two women who were ready for glamorous transformations and left them walking out of the studio looking like superstars.

TODAY "I'm super excited. I can't wait. This is wonderful!" Prins said. And that was before the makeover!

First up was Kim Prins from Arlington, Vermont. The 44-year-old mom of two commutes for three hours every day to take care of nursing home residents across the state, and has very little time for herself.

Prins' husband didn't seem to know what to expect, but her daughter Kylie was so excited for her mom to get a makeover!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Prins looks stunning in this figure-flattering dress!

And, boy, did the Ambush team deliver! Hairstylist Arsen Gurgov cut off just a few inches to give Prins' hair even more body. Licari added more contrast to her blond hair by keeping her bold highlights and adding depth at the base for a softer, polished look.

Martin completed the transformation by dressing Prins in a form-fitting dress and black pumps. The different textures of the dress only help to accentuate her figure!

Next up is Emy Rubio from Chicago, Illinois. The 59-year-old came to town for a birthday trip with her daughter Melissa, and they visited the plaza specifically for the chance to get an Ambush Makeover.

TODAY Rubio's daughter wanted an Ambush Makeover for her because she's always doing so much for her family.

Melissa was thrilled when her mom was picked, telling TODAY, "I've never seen her with makeup on or without sweatpants on."

Our Ambush team was thrilled to be able to pamper this deserving mother and give her the beautiful transformation she was hoping for.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY Va-va-voom!

Rubio stepped out in a suede motorcycle jacket that Martin selected because it's soft enough to almost read as a blazer. Martin paired the look with slim dark-wash jeans and pointed pumps.

Licari decided to take Rubio's hair a few notches lighter, but still made sure it complimented her gorgeous skin tone. Gurgov trimmed off a few inches and added feathery layers right at the jawline to accentuate her beautiful face.

"You look so hot!" Hoda Kotb told Rubio.

Needless to say, Rubio's daughter was stunned by her mom's new appearance, too!

TODAY Someone get her some tissues!

"She looks amazing," Melissa said. "I want to go next!"

Congratulations to both ladies on their fabulous makeovers! Check out some of the items below to get the look yourself.

