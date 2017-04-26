This year's Time 100 list is chock full of the most influential people of 2017 — including politicians, artists, actors, athletes and activists — and they did not disappoint on the red carpet!
See all of the best looks from the annual gala Tuesday night.
Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Jones: Time 100 honorees talk to Willie GeistPlay Video - 4:30
Viola Davis
Viola Davis instantly grabbed our attention in this stunning, violet gown. This off-the-shoulder design and draping suited the Oscar-winning actress perfectly.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
This beautiful couple never fails to delight us with their sleek fashion. Blake Lively glowed next to honoree Ryan Reynolds in a floral, bell-sleeved gown. We love the fringed accents! And Ryan Reynolds stood out in a slim-cut navy suit and bow tie.
Margot Robbie
The "Suicide Squad" actress was captivating in a high-neck, sequined gown. Robbie paired the column-style dress with a lilac handbag.
See all the looks below:
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham shows off her legs in a black, thigh-high slit gown.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively supported her honored hubby in a floral knee-length dress.
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato stole the show in a dramatic, deep blue gown.
Ibtihaj Muhammad
Ibtihaj Muhammad dazzled the carpet in an all silver gown.
John Legend
The singer awed us in a classic black suit and bow tie.
Katie Couric
Katie Couric went with a classic style in this dazzling black gown.
Leslie Jones
This comedian rocked the red carpet in a short, black dress.
Lindsey Vonn
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn went for a daring look on the red carpet with a cut-out, black gown.
Margot Robbie
As always, Margot Robbie didn't disappoint on the red carpet in a nude-hued gown.
Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly showed off her arms in this asymmetrical, ruffled dress.
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow went with an all black pantsuit for the red carpet.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell wore a red and black printed gown.
Padma Lakshmi
The author and TV host showed off her curves in a rose petal-covered gown.
Riz Ahmed
The actor went trendy in a tan suit with a hint of black underneath.
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds can rock navy! The "Deadpool" actor went for a classic suit in a cool color.
Samantha Bee
"Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee chose a black gown with sparkling cap sleeves.
Sarah Paulson
The "American Horror Story" actress wore an unique black gown with sheer, polka-dotted sleeves.
Willie Geist
Looking sharp, Willie Geist!
Viola Davis
Viola Davis looked beautiful in this bright violet gown.