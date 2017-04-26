Style

This year's Time 100 list is chock full of the most influential people of 2017 — including politicians, artists, actors, athletes and activists — and they did not disappoint on the red carpet!

See all of the best looks from the annual gala Tuesday night.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis instantly grabbed our attention in this stunning, violet gown. This off-the-shoulder design and draping suited the Oscar-winning actress perfectly.

This bright violet is certainly her color!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

This beautiful couple never fails to delight us with their sleek fashion. Blake Lively glowed next to honoree Ryan Reynolds in a floral, bell-sleeved gown. We love the fringed accents! And Ryan Reynolds stood out in a slim-cut navy suit and bow tie.

Are they the cutest couple? They might be.

Margot Robbie

The "Suicide Squad" actress was captivating in a high-neck, sequined gown. Robbie paired the column-style dress with a lilac handbag.

Margot Robbie makes a simple dress look special.

See all the looks below:

  • Slideshow Photos

    Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Blake Lively

    Blake Lively

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Viola Davis and Naomi Campbell, see the most stylish moments from the Time 100 Gala red carpet.

  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham shows off her legs in a black, thigh-high slit gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Blake Lively

    Blake Lively supported her honored hubby in a floral knee-length dress.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato stole the show in a dramatic, deep blue gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: Athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Ibtihaj Muhammad

    Ibtihaj Muhammad dazzled the carpet in an all silver gown.

    Reuters
  • Time 100 Gala

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    John Legend

    The singer awed us in a classic black suit and bow tie.

    WireImage
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Katie Couric

    Katie Couric went with a classic style in this dazzling black gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Leslie Jones

    This comedian rocked the red carpet in a short, black dress.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Lindsey Vonn

    Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn went for a daring look on the red carpet with a cut-out, black gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: Actor Margot Robbie arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Margot Robbie

    As always, Margot Robbie didn't disappoint on the red carpet in a nude-hued gown.

    Reuters
  • Image: TV host Megyn Kelly arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly showed off her arms in this asymmetrical, ruffled dress.

    Reuters
  • Image: Actor Mia Farrow arrives for the Time 100 Gala in the Manhattan borough of New York

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Mia Farrow

    Mia Farrow went with an all black pantsuit for the red carpet.

    Reuters
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Naomi Campbell

    Naomi Campbell wore a red and black printed gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Padma Lakshmi

    The author and TV host showed off her curves in a rose petal-covered gown.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Time 100 Gala

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Riz Ahmed

    The actor went trendy in a tan suit with a hint of black underneath.

    WireImage
  • Image: Actor Ryan Reynolds arrives for the Time 100 Gala in New York

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds can rock navy! The "Deadpool" actor went for a classic suit in a cool color.

    Reuters
  • Time 100 Gala

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Samantha Bee

    "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee chose a black gown with sparkling cap sleeves.

    WireImage
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Sarah Paulson

    The "American Horror Story" actress wore an unique black gown with sheer, polka-dotted sleeves.

    AFP - Getty Images
  • Time 100 Gala

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Willie Geist

    Looking sharp, Willie Geist! 

    WireImage
  • Image: ENTERTAINMENT-US-CULTURE-TIME 100

    See the best red carpet looks from the Time 100 Gala

    of

    Viola Davis

    Viola Davis looked beautiful in this bright violet gown.

    AFP - Getty Images

