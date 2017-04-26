share tweet pin email

This year's Time 100 list is chock full of the most influential people of 2017 — including politicians, artists, actors, athletes and activists — and they did not disappoint on the red carpet!

See all of the best looks from the annual gala Tuesday night.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Jones: Time 100 honorees talk to Willie Geist Play Video - 4:30 Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Jones: Time 100 honorees talk to Willie Geist Play Video - 4:30

Viola Davis

Viola Davis instantly grabbed our attention in this stunning, violet gown. This off-the-shoulder design and draping suited the Oscar-winning actress perfectly.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images This bright violet is certainly her color!

RELATED: Time reveals 100 Most Influential People of 2017 — check out full list

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

This beautiful couple never fails to delight us with their sleek fashion. Blake Lively glowed next to honoree Ryan Reynolds in a floral, bell-sleeved gown. We love the fringed accents! And Ryan Reynolds stood out in a slim-cut navy suit and bow tie.

AFP - Getty Images Are they the cutest couple? They might be.

Margot Robbie

The "Suicide Squad" actress was captivating in a high-neck, sequined gown. Robbie paired the column-style dress with a lilac handbag.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Margot Robbie makes a simple dress look special.

RELATED: Julia Roberts is saving her 2001 Oscar dress for a very important person

See all the looks below: