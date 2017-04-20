TIME reveals 100 Most Influential People of 2017 — check out full list

TIME magazine unveiled its annual “TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World” list on Thursday, a widely-ranging group that includes global leaders and their advisers, musicians and movie stars, world-class athletes and chief executives.
U.S. President Donald Trump made the list for a second time, and this year, so did his top two advisers, his daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
But the eclectic mix of names, selected by TIME editors, also includes Olympic gymnastic champion Simone Biles, Pope Francis, Republican donor Rebekah Mercer, and actor Ryan Reynolds.
This year’s 14th annual issue features five worldwide covers, each featuring a member of the TIME 100: singer John Legend, actress Viola Davis, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, philanthropist Melinda Gates, and British actor Riz Ahmed.
“Some years the list has the feel of a loose, lively dinner party, people who mostly don’t know each other but would get along if they did. This year is a bit more complicated,” says TIME editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs in her essay introducing the 2017 list. “These past 12 months have sharpened our edges as political debates in the U.S. and Europe, the Middle East and Asia, turned jagged and primal and seem almost perfectly designed to divide us more deeply.”
She singles out several people — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, FBI Director James Comey and White House adviser Stephen Bannon — as examples of individuals who influenced heated debates.
“In divisive times, it’s tempting to nestle in a comfort zone, surrounded by people who look like us, think like us,pray like us, vote like us,” Gibbs writes.” Yet many of the men and women on this year’s list are calling us out, using the technologies that connect us to expand how we see the world.”
Each person on the list, which includes 40 women, is introduced in a profile written by another notable figure. for example, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote about Ahmed, John McCain introduced Comey, and Henry Kissinger profiled Kushner. Other writers include Sheryl Sandberg (Gates), Mikhail Gorbachev (Vladimir Putin), Taylor Swift (Ed Sheeran), and Ted Cruz (Mercer).
LGBT activist Gavin Grimm 17, is the youngest person on the list. Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who is 87, is the oldest.
The complete TIME 100 list can be found on the magazine's website and below:
Biram Dah Abeid, Mauritanian politician, activist
David Adjaye, architect
Riz Ahmed, actor
Thelma Aldana, Attorney General of Guatemala
James Allison, immunologist
Guillem Anglada-Escudé, Natalie Batalha and Michaël Gillon, astronomers
Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks
Margaret Atwood, novelist
Stephen Bannon, White House Chief Strategist
Cindy Arlette Contreras Bautista, activist
Samantha Bee, actor, comedian
Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court
Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon
Simone Biles, gymnast
Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez and Linda Sarsour, organizers, Women’s March
Jason Blum, director
Tom Brady, football player, New England Patriots
Gretchen Carlson, advocate for workplace equality, former Fox News anchor
Chance the Rapper, rapper
George Church, geneticist
James Comey, director, FBI
James Corden, host, The Late Late Show with James Corden
Viola Davis, actor
Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines
Ava DuVernay, director
Daniel Ek, co-founder and CEO, Spotify
Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations, Chicago Cubs
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey
Fan Bingbing, actor
Bob Ferguson, Attorney General of Washington
Melinda Gates, philanthropist
Donald Glover, actor, writer, rapper
Ashley Graham, model
Glenda Gray, physician and researcher
Kirsten Green, founder, Forerunner Ventures
Gavin Grimm, activist
Demis Hassabis, artificial intelligence pioneer
LeBron James, basketball player, Cleveland Cavaliers
Barry Jenkins, director
Leslie Jones, comedian, actor
Colin Kaepernick, football player
Alicia Keys, singer
Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea
Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser
John Legend, singer, songwriter
John Lewis, U.S. Congressman, 5th District of Georgia
Leila de Lima, Philippine opposition senator
Jean Liu, president, Didi Chuxing
Demi Lovato, singer
Barbara Lynch, chef, restaurateur
Kerry James Marshall, artist
General James Mattis, Secretary of Defense, U.S.
Theresa May, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Conor McGregor, mixed martial artist
Rebekah Mercer, Republican donor
Alessandro Michele, designer, Gucci
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Neymar, soccer player
Sandra Day O'Connor, former Supreme Court Justice, founder, iCivics
Sarah Paulson, actor
Jordan Peele, actor, comedian, filmmaker
Tom Perez, chairman, Democratic National Committee
Ben Platt, actor
Pope Francis, Pontifex
Reince Priebus, White House Chief of Staff
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia
Ryan Reynolds, actor
Margot Robbie, actor
RuPaul, television personality
Raed Saleh, head of Syria’s White Helmets
Juan Manuel Santos, President of Colombia
Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senator, New York
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, entrepreneur, founder, Paytm
Ed Sheeran, singer, songwriter
Cindy Sherman, photographer
Raf Simons, designer, chief creative officer, Calvin Klein
Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force
Evan Spiegel, CEO and co-founder, Snapchat
Emma Stone, actor
Donald Trump, President of the United States
Ivanka Trump, White House special assistant
Dr. Celina Turchi, infectious disease expert
Bernard J. Tyson, CEO, Kaiser Permanente
Hamdi Ulukaya, entrepreneur, CEO, Chobani
King Maha Vajiralongkorn, King of Thailand
Guus Velders, atmospheric chemist
Margrethe Vestager, antitrust czar, European Union
Jeanette Vizguerra, activist
Wang Qishan, senior leader, Communist Party, China
Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator, Massachusetts
Colson Whitehead, novelist
Constance Wu, actor
Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, General Secretary, Communist Party, China
Janet Yellen, chair, Federal Reserve
Yuriko Koike, Governor of Tokyo