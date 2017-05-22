share tweet pin email

Salma Hayek looks pretty in pink!

The actress, 50, stunned everyone when she stepped out with rosy new locks at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.

She shared photos of her dramatic new hairdo on Instagram.

About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Her new hue — somewhere between rose gold and bubblegum pink, depending on the light — coordinated perfectly with the flower embellishments on her dress.

On my way to @kering_official dinner @festivaldecannes #WomenInMotion #awards A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

When the #womaninmotion #party was over and there was no one left. Cuando se acabó la fiesta y ya no había nadie. #cannesfilmfestival2017 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 21, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Hayek, who is married to Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury group Kering, rocked her pink waves like she was born with them, but the look was fleeting. By the next day, she was back to her trademark dark tresses, though she still paid homage to pink with her retro jumpsuit and bag.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images Hayek rocked a quirky retro jumpsuit at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

Hayek's dramatic color change was an especially big deal because we're so used to seeing the actress sporting dark strands.

She looked picture perfect with her classic brunette waves at the Oscars in 2003. (Also, can we talk about how she appears to not have aged a day since then?)

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Hayek celebrated her natural waves at the Oscars in 2003.

We also love her sleek asymmetrical lob from 2009.

Florian Seefried / Getty Images Hayek looked flawless with an asymmetrical lob at a gala in Berlin, Germany, in 2009.

Hayek opted for flowing ombre locks at the 2012 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images The actress sported bombshell ombre waves at the 2012 Golden Globes.

She experimented briefly with pretty bangs in 2015.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Hayek rocked bangs at the Spike TV's Guys Choice awards in 2015.

And as recently as two weeks ago, the actress was rocking glamorous waves with a bold red lip.

Thank you Mexico! 💚🇲🇽 Gracias México! 🙏#howtobealatinlover #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 8, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

We're not sure if she'll switch up her hair color anytime soon, but she can obviously pull anything off!

