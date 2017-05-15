share tweet pin email

Dull, dry, brittle strands — If that sounds familiar, there's a good chance your hair is in need of some TLC.

The good news is, there are plenty of miracle products on the market that will bring shine and gloss back to your mane. Here, 25 top hair stylists from across the country share their must-have healthy hair products. Yep, it's that easy.

1. Garnier Whole Blends Replenishing Legendary Olive Leave-in Conditioner, $5.50, Walmart

Garnier

"This is my absolute favorite conditioner when it comes to moisturizing hair and making it look shiny all day. The formula is extremely lightweight, yet jam packed with hydrating ingredients like virgin-pressed olive oil and olive leaf extracts. And it smells amazing — fresh and vibrant without being overwhelming,” says Michael Duenas, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and Lea Michele.

It's been a while.. I might need to color @melodyoflaherty's hair again. Summers coming, I have to get ready. #IDontWantToRuinMyShirtWhenIColor #haircolor #hair A post shared by Michael Dueñas (@michaelduenas) on May 4, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

2. Neutrogena Triple Moisture Silk Touch Leave-In Cream, $7.50, CVS

Neutrogena

"I call this product my cure for hair abuse. It hydrates instantly by penetrating the hair shaft and leaving it smooth, frizz-free and manageable. For best results, apply to damp hair. Remember: It’s a leave-in treatment so it’s not to be rinsed out.

"Place a small dollop into your hands, rub your palms together for even distribution, and apply to the ends working the product up your shaft until you reach the roots. If it absorbs before you’re finished, it’s a sign to add more,” says Juan Carlos Maciques, a stylist at the Rita Hazen Salon in New York City whose celebrity clients include Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen.

Don't forget to peep my new article up on #HabanaLinda #juancarlosmaciqueshair @opusbeauty A post shared by Juan Carlos Maciques (@jcmaciques) on Nov 17, 2016 at 11:59am PST

3. L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist, $6, Walgreens

L'Oreal

"Shine is so important when it comes to creating a healthy glow to the hair. I love to spritz this lightweight spray all over once hair is dry and styled for a soft-looking sheen. I consider it a top coat for the hair!" says Mara Roszak, a stylist and owner of the Mare Salon in West Hollywood, California, whose celebrity clients include Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Zoe Saldana.

4. It’s A Ten Miracle Leave-In Product, $18, Walmart

It's A Ten

"This product is truly a 10! It’s great for adding shine to dry, damaged hair with its moisturizing sunflower seed extract and silk amino acids. Just spray it on damp hair from mid-shaft to ends and let your hair air dry. I first used it on my daughter as a detangler and it made her hair so soft and manageable — now I’m hooked!” says Susanna Romano, a stylist and partner at Salon AKS, New York City, whose celebrity clients include Claire Danes, Christy Turlington, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

5. Dove Radiant Shine Shampoo and Conditioner, $5, CVS

Dove

“Shiny hair starts with healthy hair and the flatter the cuticle, the better it reflects light. This super affordable smoothing shampoo and conditioner helps to replenish moisture—you’ll notice your hair is incredibly nourished after just one wash and conditioning treatment,” says David Lopez, a celebrity hairstylist in New York City whose clients include Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin and Daniela Braga.

Just another day in the life. Beautiful BTS Polaroid Capture by @morgane_martini who also is the one behind @theashleygraham's perfect makeup last night. 📷 @morgane_martini A post shared by David Lopez (@davidlopezhair) on May 11, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

6. Wella Professionals EIMI Perfect Me, $19, ULTA

Wella

“This lightweight beauty balm is my go-to product for taming frizz and creating beautiful, shiny hair. You can layer it to adjust to your hair texture, as it works equally well on fine, straight, course or curly hair. It can be used on damp or dry hair (a little goes a long way), and it’s an excellent heat protectant for when you’re using hot appliances,” says Julie Dickson, founder and head stylist at Pembley Hair Salon in New York City.

7. Lush Dirty Styling Cream, $17.95, lushusa.com

Lush

"This hair cream creates great shine as it’s loaded in hydrating cocoa butter, coconut and sandalwood oils. I love how versatile it is — it can be used on straight or curly hair for a smooth blowout or even as a pomade with a pixie style. An added bonus: the spearmint and tarragon scent!” says Nunzio Saviano, owner of Nunzio Saviano Salon in New York City, whose celebrity clients include Angelica Huston, Brooke Shields and Megan Hilty.

8. Color Wow Coconut Cocktail Bionic Tonic, $24, ULTA

Color Wow

“This is my go-to shine product, in fact I won’t do a blowout without it. It moisturizes dry hair using coconut oil — your brush will slide through your hair with ease — leaving you with a smooth and soft finish. I just apply a quarter-size amount to my palms and work it through freshly shampooed and conditioned hair before blow drying as usual,” says Eugene Smith, a stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in New York City, whose celebrity clients include Naomi Campbell, Hilary Duff, and Kerry Washington.

9. Condition 3-in-1 Hairspray, $3, Walgreens

Walgreens website

“I was backstage at a runway show years ago when I witnessed this amazing hairspray being used by another hairdresser. It’s the perfect combo product—it holds your style in place, yet can be easily brushed out without leaving any residue thanks to the flexible polymers in the formula. Plus, it contains moisturizers and a built-in sunscreen to prevent hair from drying out in the sun,” says Sarah Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Lea Michele, Reese Witherspoon, and Emily Blunt.

10. PhytoVolume Volumizing Shampoo, $24, Sephora

Phyto

“This shampoo adds fullness, body and shine to all hair types. It’s my ‘go-to’ when I want a fuller blowout and is especially great in the summer when hair tends to fall flat. To apply, wet your hair well then shampoo twice—the first shampoo takes away the dirt and oil, the second adds volume. Because this shampoo doesn’t contain silicones, parabens, or sulfates, it won’t build up on the hair and weigh it down,” says Janet St. Paul, owner of Janet St Paul Studio for Hair in Austin, Texas, whose celebrity clients include Diane Sawyer, Martha Stewart and Sigourney Weaver.

11. R+Co Palm Springs Pre-Shampoo Treatment Mask, $29, Amazon

R+Co

“I apply this mask before wrapping my hair up in a bun, and then let it sit overnight until I shampoo the next morning. It contains a mix of moisturizing oils and butters, leaving your hair feeling soft and looking shiny. If you don’t want to sleep in it, apply after shampooing and let it sit on your hair for as long as possible in the shower. It’s a little pricey but so worth it,” says Blair Masloski, a stylist at The Songbird Society salon in Dallas, Texas.

12. AB Hair Care Glosser Shine Drops, $24, naturallycurly.com

Naturally curly website

“For go-to shine that screams healthy hair, I love these drops! Clients rave over the floral fragrance and the shiny results that never weigh fine hair down. Apply a few drops by spreading it in the palm of your hands and then pat it on from the mid-shat through the ends,” says Marcia Jaquez, the salon director for Adam Broderick Salon and Spa, Ridgefield, Connecticut.

13. L’Oréal Professionnel Expert Nutrifier Dryness Defense Balm, $20, ULTA

Amazon website

"I like my ends to look shiny and feel smooth and this conditioning balm does the trick every time, thanks to ingredients like glycerol, which hydrates and acts as a barrier against dryness, and coconut oil, which adds shine and softness. I apply it to my ends throughout the day when my hair is feeling dry to keep it healthy and touchable,” says Jill Engelsen, a senior hairstylist and educator at Butterfly Studio Salon, New York City.

14. Ouai Finishing Crème $24, Sephora

Sephora

“I discovered this cream during Miami Swim Week after using it to create beachy, goddess-inspired waves. I fell in love with how easily it adds shine and how well it controls frizz and flyaways. Simply run a dab throughout your hands and apply mid-shaft to ends before blow-drying. The best part is it never weighs hair down and leaves your hair with a great floral musky scent,” says Giovanni Vaccaro, creative director at GLAMSQUAD in New York City.

15. R+Co One Prep Spray, $20, Amazon

R+Co

“There are many reasons to love this hair prep spray: it detangles and conditions, adds a layer of protection when heating styling, and it works on all hair types and textures. Plus it’s vegan, cruelty and gluten-free, and contains no parabens or sulfates—making it pretty much the perfect product for healthy, shiny hair,” says Sal Malafronte, artistic director at the Mario Russo Salon in Boston, Massachusetts, whose celebrity clients include Bridget Moynahan, America Ferrera and Anna Camp.

BOOM...longest hair I've ever cut @salonmariorusso #salonmariorusso #freshcuts A post shared by Salvatore Malafronte (@salmalafronte) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:12pm PST

16. Kérastase Nectar Thermique, $43, Walmart

Kerastase

“This is a great product for dry hair—it creates volume, shine, and bounce simply by applying it to damp hair, combing through from root to end, and then styling either naturally or by blow-drying. It also protects from the damage caused by heat styling. I discovered it when I was on a photo shoot and working with ethnic hair models and now can’t live without it,” says Patrick Ferrara, a senior stylist at Julien Farel Restore Salon and Spa in New York City, whose celebrity clients include Olivia Palermo, Michael Kors, and Barbara Streisand.

@lauramichellekelly #tonyawards2016 #beacontheatre good luck tonight A post shared by Patrick Ferrara (@hairbypatrickferrara) on Jun 12, 2016 at 2:21pm PDT

17. IGK Instafamous Blonde Conditioner, $25, Sephora

IGK

“I discovered this product on Instagram and was hooked after using it just once. It’s a purple-toned conditioner, great for highlighted and bleached blonde hair, which oftentimes needs extra care. Apply it after shampooing to counter brassiness and add tons of moisture and shine to the hair,” says Adam Bogucki, a stylist and owner of Lumination Salon in Chicago, Illinois.

18. John Frieda Frizz Ease Original Formula Serum, $10, ULTA

John Frieda

"This is my favorite product for shine—it’s infused with silk proteins and literally transforms dry, brittle hair into healthy, shiny hair without adding unwanted weight or the feeling of having product in your hair. It’s magic!” says celebrity stylist Sascha Breuer, whose clients include Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, Jaime King and Rose Byrne.

JAIME KING #ootd #hairbysaschabreuer using @jenatkinhair & @chloeandisabel choker headband & braid charm & @wellahairusa #emei styling products #makeup @bethanymccarty @jaime_king A post shared by Sascha Breuer Hair Stylist (@sascha_breuer) on May 6, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

19. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, $26, Amazon

Amazon website

“This product should be in everyone's hair wardrobe. It’s a once-a-week treatment that helps prevent damage caused by chemical treatments. Over and over again, I have seen clients come in with healthier hair when using this on a regular basis at home — they can go longer between haircuts, go blonder without breakage, plus it extends the life of keratin treatments,” says Laurel Berg, a stylist and owner of the Laurel Beauty Lab in San Francisco.

20. Nutiva Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, $8, Amazon

Amazon website

“This product is the perfect deep conditioner for your hair, leaving it healthy-looking and full of shine. It can be used as a regular conditioner after shampooing, but it’s also great to take to the beach to prevent dehydrated strands while in the sun or water. Simply apply it all over and head outdoors,” says Keith Ayotte, a senior stylist and creative director at Sean Donaldson Hair in Miami Beach, Florida, whose celebrity clients include Lauren Hutton and Richard Branson.

21. Kérastase L’Incroyable Blowdry, $20.50, Amazon

Kerastase

“This product is my everyday go-to for boosting shine, enhancing body, fighting frizz, and protecting against heat damage. Apply just a small amount to clean, damp hair before blow-drying. The best thing about it? It has a shape memory—the heat-sensitive microwax technology allows hair to restyle effortlessly—no reapplication of necessary. You can sport second or third day hair without worrying about creases,” says Bob Gartlan, a stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago.

22. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shine Serum, $7, Walgreens

TRESemme

“This product keeps hair looking smooth and feeling hydrated, while giving off a healthy looking sheen and taming frizz for hours! Simply apply 1-2 generous pumps to your hands, and work it throughout your hair from roots to ends. Apply a little more to the ends to keep them smooth,” says celebrity stylist John D., whose clients include Nicole, Scherzinger, Lea Michele and Evan Rachel Wood.

23. Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream Travel Size, $19.50, Amazon

Oribe

“I take this product everywhere I go because it keeps hair looking and feeling shiny and moisturized all day long. It can be used on wet or dry hair—simply put a dime-sized amount in your hand and apply it evenly throughout the mid-shaft to the ends, before styling as usual. After your hair is dry, you can add a little more for extra shine and to reduce flyaways,” says Jack Panico, a stylist and owner of Panico Salon in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

24. Pureology Hydrate Shampoo, $31, Walmart

Pureology

“Shiny hair starts with a good foundation, meaning the right shampoo. This cleanser deeply moisturizes with a rich lather and zero sulfates—hair will never feel weighed down. It also contains anti-fade ingredients to protect color from dulling. I've seen it transform even the driest strands, it’s like a big drink of water for your hair!” says Ting Ying, a stylist at the Licari Cutler Salon in New York City.

25. Virtue One For All 6-in-1 Styler, $36, virtuelabs.com

“This all-in-one cream makes styling so much faster while giving off incredible shine and at the same time volume and movement. It protects against heat styling and is a great hydrator for people who color their hair. Honestly, I've used many hair products and this is the first time I can say I’ve found one that does it all,” says Temur Dzidziguri, a stylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger in New York City, whose celebrity clients include Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, and Nicole Kidman.

