Katie Holmes has a new, short haircut — see the gorgeous look!

Katie Holmes is ready for spring, and she has the haircut to prove it!
The actress, 38, debuted a fresh, flirty lob on Instagram, and we are pretty much obsessed with the shoulder-grazing cut.
She showed off her shorter tresses as she arrived at a dinner for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Holmes paired the easy, breezy cut with lacy trousers, a navy cardigan, and a metallic bag. Effortless.
But just as we were getting used to her new lob, Holmes hinted that her hair transformations might not be over!
RELATED: Katie Holmes shares fun new photo of her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise
The day after she debuted her shoulder-length cut at Tribeca, she posted a cryptic photo of herself in a salon chair, followed by this new selfie.
Did she lose even more length, or does the angle just make her locks look shorter? Either way, this is almost more hair inspiration than we can handle.
RELATED: Katie Holmes opens up about wanting to give Suri a 'stable' childhood
Of course, Holmes has long been one of our hair icons. She tends to go for timeless styles that allow her natural beauty to shine through.
We all remember her sweet, mid-length cut during her “Dawson’s Creek” days.
RELATED: Unicorn Frappuccino craze has inspired the latest hair trend
She opted for long, romantic curls for a movie premiere in 2005.
In 2007, Holmes chopped her locks into a cute, chin-length bob with flipped-out edges.
She channeled a '20s movie star with her sleek bob and bangs in 2008. Seriously, could this cut be any more amazing?
In 2014, Holmes rocked glamorous, shoulder-length waves.
We're not sure what Holmes will do next with her tresses, but we'll be following her hair journey on Instagram — and taking some notes for our next salon appointment!