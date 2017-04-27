Katie Holmes has a new, short haircut — see the gorgeous look!

share tweet pin email

Katie Holmes is ready for spring, and she has the haircut to prove it!

The actress, 38, debuted a fresh, flirty lob on Instagram, and we are pretty much obsessed with the shoulder-grazing cut.

She showed off her shorter tresses as she arrived at a dinner for the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Michael Stewart / WireImage/Getty Images Holmes sported her new lob at the Chanel Artists Dinner during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on April 24, in New York City.

Holmes paired the easy, breezy cut with lacy trousers, a navy cardigan, and a metallic bag. Effortless.

Michael Stewart / WireImage/Getty Images Holmes looked ready for spring with her new lob and white lace pants at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

But just as we were getting used to her new lob, Holmes hinted that her hair transformations might not be over!

The day after she debuted her shoulder-length cut at Tribeca, she posted a cryptic photo of herself in a salon chair, followed by this new selfie.

Happy Wednesday 😘 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Did she lose even more length, or does the angle just make her locks look shorter? Either way, this is almost more hair inspiration than we can handle.

Of course, Holmes has long been one of our hair icons. She tends to go for timeless styles that allow her natural beauty to shine through.

We all remember her sweet, mid-length cut during her “Dawson’s Creek” days.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images We still remember Holmes's cute, mid-length cut from "Dawson's Creek."

She opted for long, romantic curls for a movie premiere in 2005.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Holmes rocked voluminous curls at the Paris premiere of "Batman Begins" in 2005.

In 2007, Holmes chopped her locks into a cute, chin-length bob with flipped-out edges.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images Holmes sported a cute, flipped-out bob at a movie premiere in 2007 in New York City.

She channeled a '20s movie star with her sleek bob and bangs in 2008. Seriously, could this cut be any more amazing?

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Holmes sported a chic, '30s-inspired blunt bob for a 2008 movie premiere in Los Angeles.

In 2014, Holmes rocked glamorous, shoulder-length waves.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Holmes opted for a full, shoulder-length lob when she attended a gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2014.

We're not sure what Holmes will do next with her tresses, but we'll be following her hair journey on Instagram — and taking some notes for our next salon appointment!