Katie Holmes or Suri Cruise? Sure, it might not be hard to tell mom and her mini-me apart these days — thanks to the nearly 29 years between them.

But trust us, when you compare young-Katie to current-Suri, it's twin time!

Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives! 💕🎀💕 #lalaland #losangeles #family #love #ontopoftheworld #followyourdreams A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The star shared a photo of her 10-year-old daughter playing with a couple of cousins on Instagram Sunday, and there was just no denying the striking similarities.

"Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!" Holmes wrote in a caption alongside the family pic.

Well, Suri certainly inspired us — to take a closer look at her and some old photos of her look-alike mom.

#repost #KatieTakeover @alternahaircare #TBT A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 5, 2015 at 3:00pm PST

For instance, that photo above? That's not Suri.

But that's not the only image that will have you doing a double-take.

Check out this throwback shot Holmes recently posted showing her little girl out for a walk with grandma years ago.

My beautiful mom who inspires me everyday and my magical daughter who I am so very proud of. I celebrate all women today and everyday!!!!!! #weruntheworld #internationalwomensday 💪❤️🎀💕💃🏻💪❤️🎀💋💃🏻 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:43am PST

Now compare it with a throw-further-back pic of Holmes herself in first grade.

#TBT first grade A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:19pm PDT

Of course, their bond goes far beyond their shared looks.

In a recent interview with Town & Country, the actress explained that being mom to Suri is, without a doubt, the most meaningful role in her life.

Birthday vibes continued ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ so grateful today 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:35pm PST

"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood."