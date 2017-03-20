Katie Holmes or Suri Cruise? Sure, it might not be hard to tell mom and her mini-me apart these days — thanks to the nearly 29 years between them.
But trust us, when you compare young-Katie to current-Suri, it's twin time!
The star shared a photo of her 10-year-old daughter playing with a couple of cousins on Instagram Sunday, and there was just no denying the striking similarities.
"Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!" Holmes wrote in a caption alongside the family pic.
Well, Suri certainly inspired us — to take a closer look at her and some old photos of her look-alike mom.
For instance, that photo above? That's not Suri.
But that's not the only image that will have you doing a double-take.
Check out this throwback shot Holmes recently posted showing her little girl out for a walk with grandma years ago.
Now compare it with a throw-further-back pic of Holmes herself in first grade.
Of course, their bond goes far beyond their shared looks.
In a recent interview with Town & Country, the actress explained that being mom to Suri is, without a doubt, the most meaningful role in her life.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," Holmes said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood."