share tweet pin email

The Unicorn Frappuccino has been in stores for less than a week and people are already so nuts about it that they're coloring their hair to match it.

Let's just walk through that once again: Starbucks released a candy-colored Frappuccino last Wednesday called the "Unicorn Frappuccino" and mere days later men and women began coloring their hair the same blue and pink hues to match what we have to assume is their new favorite drink.

Is there no limit to the madness?!

The Unicorn Frappuccino hair itself actually doesn't look so crazy — it's not too different from the rainbow hair and mermaid hair trends we've seen take over the internet in the past couple years.

RELATED: The unicorn Frappuccino is real, and it's at Starbucks this week

We've become accustomed to writing about wild hair trends, but what makes this particular 'do so remarkable is the fact that it's essentially an homage to a frozen beverage.

One hairstylist showed the process of getting the fresh trend from start to finish and the mesmerizing blend of pink, purple and blue does look strikingly like the multi-colored drink!

Others chose a more subtle nod to the Frap with pastel streaks to match the tones of the sugary mixture.

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96 A post shared by Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

We've seen popular Starbucks drinks inspire hairstyles before (namely the pumpkin spice hair trend from this past fall), but the Unicorn Frappuccino hair craze took off at breakneck speed.

RELATED: Pumpkin spice hair is the latest version of the fall craze

If you want to get in on the trend, you better act fast because the Unicorn Frappuccino is leavings stores on Sunday.