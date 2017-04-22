Style

Unicorn Frappuccino craze has inspired the latest hair trend

The Unicorn Frappuccino has been in stores for less than a week and people are already so nuts about it that they're coloring their hair to match it.

Let's just walk through that once again: Starbucks released a candy-colored Frappuccino last Wednesday called the "Unicorn Frappuccino" and mere days later men and women began coloring their hair the same blue and pink hues to match what we have to assume is their new favorite drink.

🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look!

Is there no limit to the madness?!

The Unicorn Frappuccino hair itself actually doesn't look so crazy — it's not too different from the rainbow hair and mermaid hair trends we've seen take over the internet in the past couple years.

We've become accustomed to writing about wild hair trends, but what makes this particular 'do so remarkable is the fact that it's essentially an homage to a frozen beverage.

🦄🌈🌙✨Unicorn Frappiccino✨🌙🌈🦄 Oh yes we did! This beautiful shineline creation on my friend @friendswithdevils was totally inspired by the super colorful limited edition concoction from @starbucks !!! I used @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color for this look, as well as @brazilianbondbuilder !! I used @colortrak extra long foils to separate my sections with ease. Check out the process on my story before it disappears 💨

One hairstylist showed the process of getting the fresh trend from start to finish and the mesmerizing blend of pink, purple and blue does look strikingly like the multi-colored drink!

Others chose a more subtle nod to the Frap with pastel streaks to match the tones of the sugary mixture.

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96

We've seen popular Starbucks drinks inspire hairstyles before (namely the pumpkin spice hair trend from this past fall), but the Unicorn Frappuccino hair craze took off at breakneck speed.

If you want to get in on the trend, you better act fast because the Unicorn Frappuccino is leavings stores on Sunday.

