There's no doubt that stars bring their A-game when it comes to red carpet dressing, but you don't have to shell out a fortune to steal some of their glamour for your own closet.
From Jennifer Lopez's stunning black gown at the People's Choice Awards to Reese Witherspoon's sunny number at the the Golden Globes, lifestyle expert Chassie Post has tips and tricks for how to turn your favorite red carpet looks into reality.
Yellow hues, jewelry, velvet suits: Red carpet looks on a non-celeb budgetPlay Video - 4:34
Bling
Jewels are certainly a girl's best friend and they're actually the secret to taking any little black dress from ordinary to extraordinary. Jennifer Lopez looked sensational in a bedazzled black gown at the People's Choice Awards and you can create a similar look by pairing a few of your favorite necklaces with your go-to black dress. If you want a more casual look, you can do the same with a classic black t-shirt.
Pro tip: Buy chains by the yard at your local hardware store or try necklace extenders to make your baubles longer — or even put two together.
Off-the-Shoulder Flare Sleeve Gown, $140, Eloquii
Iberrang, $40, Aldo
Carra, $80, Aldo
Dark florals
It's time to bring some attitude to the world of florals. Lori Loughlin's dark floral midi dress that she wore to the People's Choice Awards was right on trend. Florals in darker hues mean you can wear this traditionally spring-y print all year long.
Pro tip: Loughlin pulled her look together with shoes with rhinestone hearts. To get a similar look, just try adding shoe clips to your favorite pair of heels.
I. Madeline Garden Splendor Navy Blue Floral Print Dress, $67, Lulus
Vinyl Black Court Shoe, $60, Zara
Luthgarde, $20, Aldo
Yellow
This bold hue certainly ruled the Golden Globes red carpet. From Reese Witherspoon to Natalie Portman to Viola Davis, stars rocked yellow gowns. To find the right tone for you, Post suggests trying multiple shades and even taking a photo in the different outfits to see which you like best.
Pro tip: Accessorize your yellow ensemble with rich tones like reds or purples. Otherwise, metallics are always a good idea.
River Island Premium Lace Midi Prom Dress, $48, Asos
Velvet Bow Platform Thick Heel, $88, Express
Velvet
When it came to menswear at both the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards, velvet was the fabric of choice. It's also a huge trend of the moment in womenswear. It's luxurious and fashionable, but also super plush and comfortable.
Pro tip: Not so sure about a velvet suit? Just go for a blazer.
Noose & Monkey Super Skinny Suit Jacket, $211, Asos
Noose & Monkey Super Skinny Suit Pants, $98, Asos