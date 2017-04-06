'I thought it was Amal Clooney!': Ambush Makeover wows Kathie Lee

share tweet pin email

It was a rainy day in New York City, but a few TODAY fans who braved the dreary weather and made a trip to the plaza were rewarded with fabulous new looks. Our Ambush Makeover team picked out two teachers from the crowd to primp and pamper all morning long, and they left looking like Hollywood royalty!

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin took the reigns and got these deserving women all glammed up just in time for the weekend.

Debbie Goodman

TODAY Debbie Goodman was ready for a total transformation!

Fifty-three-year-old Debbie Goodman from Elkhart, Indiana, was in town to celebrate her daughter's 30th birthday, but after her gorgeous transformation she doesn't look a day over 30 herself!

The ballroom dance teacher loves watching TODAY with her granddaughter, so she was excited to be picked for an Ambush Makeover.

When another of her daughters saw the results she was blown away, saying, "You look so young! Nobody's going to believe you're my mom!"

Nathan Congleton Goodman looks like a rock star after her Ambush Makeover!

The Ambush team chose a lob for Goodman's new haircut; the mid-length cut perfectly flattered her face shape. Licari also added subtle highlights throughout for added dimension and created a side-sweeping bang to lighten up the look.

Martin chose edgy separates to complement Goodman's chic haircut. She paired a silky cobalt top with a structured motorcycle jacket for a fun look that's perfect for a night out on the town!

Here's how you can replicate Goodman's look:

Long Sleeve Moto Jacket, $80, Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th

Inverted-Pleat Blouse, $58, Macy's

Macy's

Marlena Ankle Pants, $59, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Jill Walzer

TODAY Jill Walzer before her Ambush Makeover.

Jill Walzer from Seattle, Washington, was visiting the Big Apple on her spring break. The third-grade teacher just celebrated her 50th birthday and told TODAY she was ready to celebrate with a brand-new look.

"I'm really excited to have a makeover and try something new," Walzer said.

After seeing the transformation her friends were floored. So was Kathie Lee Gifford, who said, "You looked exactly like Amal Clooney!"

Nathan Congleton Walzer stepped out in the perfect spring dress!

The Ambush team chose a very deep auburn color for her hair and chopped off several inches for a fresh and flirty look. Adding beachy waves to the look perfectly accentuated her naturally curly texture and gave the look a fun, effortless vibe.

Martin played off that energy and dressed Walzer in a bright floral print dress paired with an obi belt to accentuate her tiny waist.

Here's how you can get Walzer's new look. Congrats to both women on their beautiful makeovers!

Floral Border Print Dress, $118, Nordstrom